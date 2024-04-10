Nothing better than that first cup of coffee to start the day.

It's so much more than just a daily dose of caffeine, It's the smell, the taste, the overall experience.

It's an instant way to boost your mood in the morning.

Maybe you're looking to grab a quick cup before work, a cozy atmosphere to meet up with friends, or a place to get some work done during the day, there are so many great coffee shops throughout New Jersey.

Many of us have the go-to places we frequent the most, but it's always fun looking for new coffee shops to try.

If you could recommend any coffee shop, which one would it be?

Where's the best place for coffee at the Jersey Shore?

I asked on Facebook the best place to get coffee at the Jersey Shore and got so many responses, but there was one place that was repeated over and over and over again.

#1 Place to Get Coffee At The Jersey Shore, Voted By YOU

With several locations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties including Holmdel, Red Bank, Little Silver, Long Branch, Freehold, Wall, Point Pleasant, and Colts Neck, ROOK was voted the BEST place for coffee at the Jersey Shore.

For us, attention to detail is everything. So every cup begins with the highest quality, specialty-grade coffees, hand-selected and meticulously roasted for a consistent brew every time.

Here are some other great places to visit throughout the state.

