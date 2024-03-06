Lights, camera, action!

A major production studio is coming to South Jersey.

I was recently on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and wanted to take a stroll through The Playground Pier, connected to Caesars Hotel and Casino.

I was there several years ago and remember it having stores, restaurants, a water show and a beautiful view of the boardwalk and ocean.

To my surprise, it was completely empty inside with a huge sign on the outside reading AXC1 Studios.

Atlantic City Boardwalk "Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media" Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

Is Hollywood Coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey?

I did a little research and it turns out a production studio is looking to bring actors and filmmaking to the Jersey Shore.

The production studio is called AXC1 Studios.

Dom Frank, of ACX1 Studios, recently told CBS News Philadelphia:

You can film here, you can edit here and your crew can sleep at the hotel without having to go to all these places.

Chris Aponte said:

Our hope and main target is to be the east coast hub of Hollywood.

How cool!

Movies being made in South Jersey.

The owners of the pier are apparently also looking into making the other floor a wedding venue, according to the report.

I can totally see it being a wedding reception hot spot.

It's such an amazing location and the pictures would be absolutely beautiful overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The pier continues to sit empty, but the sign is up and ACX1 Studios is hoping to open soon.

Maybe Atlantic City will bring the good luck and a bunch of successful movies will be made right here in New Jersey

