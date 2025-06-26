When you run out to grab your mail real quick, you may notice something a little unexpected.

Something you would normally see in your laundry room, but not your mailbox.

Yes, it'll make your mail smell nice, but that's NOT the real reason some mailboxes in New Jersey have these inside.

Especially this time of the year, you may want to consider doing the same, if you haven't seen one already!

If you're dealing with bees, wasps, or other insects near your mailbox, this simple trick helps protect not just you, but your mail carriers, too!

According to This Old House, you can place a dryer sheet in your mailbox to help get rid of unwanted bugs, and in some cases, mail carriers are the ones putting the dryer sheet in the mailbox to help fend off these unwanted bugs.

"Linalool is a proven pest-repelling chemical, and it’s common to find it in the most popular brands of bug sprays. For this reason, any dryer sheet that contains linalool stands a good chance of chasing away spiders and stinging insects. However, not all dryer sheets contain linalool, so shoppers should examine the ingredient list carefully," according to the article.

What a simple and easy way to help solve this common problem during the summer months in New Jersey!

I'll definitely keep this simple tip in mind at the first sight of any bees or wasps near my mailbox.

