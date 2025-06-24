A major travel website has released a list of the most visited tourist attractions in each state. Which one topped the list for New Jersey?

What Is New Jersey's Most Visited Tourist Attraction?

New Jersey is a state rich in tourist attractions, particularly during the summer. You could make the case that the whole Jersey Shore is one big tourist attraction.

This study, conducted by Explore, narrowed down the tourist attractions to one top place in each state, and it also identified one for the Garden State.

Before we reveal it, let's give some clues about the New Jersey tourist attraction that is the most visited.

Legendary Tourist Attractions In New Jersey?

This legendary location is well-known worldwide and has been a travel destination for generations.

The famous New Jersey spot also finds itself in the history books. It is the first attraction of its kind in American history.

The tourist attraction we're talking about is like a tourist attraction surrounded by another great tourist attraction.

The Most Famous Tourist Attractions In America

At its doorstep are some of the most famous destinations in the world. Do you have any idea what it is yet?

It's time to reveal the answer. The most visited tourist attraction in New Jersey is the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk.

As the story goes, the idea for a boardwalk at first was a practical one. In 1870, it was simply an idea to keep sand out of hotels and trains.

It became the first boardwalk in America, and now it is arguably the most famous boardwalk in the world.

