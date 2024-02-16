Top 15 Depressing Jobs Can All Be Found In New Jersey
Many of us have had at least one job, at some point in our lives, that we couldn't stand.
Maybe it was the hours, commute, extreme workload, annoying co-workers or horrible boss.
All of that, especially combined, can be extremely exhausting.
But, there are certain occupations that are considered more depressing than others.
So what makes a job depressing?
It has to be the stress, anxiety, responsibility, right?
There are jobs where someone's life could be on the line, schedules are constantly changing, the job doesn't pay well, there's little to no appreciation, the job is dangerous or you're required to work extremely long hours.
Here are the most depressing jobs in the United States and all of them can be found right here in New Jersey.
MSN had a report from ALot which listed the most depressing jobs.
At first, some on the list were a little surprising.
I thought they would be more rewarding than depressing.
However, they explain why each job is on the list and I'm curious if you agree.
Here they are...
Artist
"most artists are looking at years of being told no, and may never achieve the goal they set out with"
Teachers
"it's easy for them to get burned out and depressed with all the red-tape that comes with the profession"
Administrative Staff
"while they’re making things easier for everyone else, everyone else is making things harder on them"
Financial Advisors and Accountants
"dealing with one’s own money is stressful enough"
Maintenance Workers
"schedules are rarely set in stone"
Servers
"tips are not always forthcoming"
Nursing Home and Child Care Workers
"this is a job with little appreciation"
Social Workers
"every day brings a new set of challenges"
Salespeople
"doesn’t come with a steady paycheck"
Doctors and Nurses
"have to take care of sick and dying patients"
Veterinarians
"taking care of the sick isn’t easy, whether it’s humans or pets"
EMT
"you see the worst things"
Construction Workers
"the industry can be extremely dangerous"
Humanitarian Workers
"the work is mentally taxing"
Lawyer
"long of hours poring over documents"