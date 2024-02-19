Remembering Three Major Post February New Jersey Snowstorms

If you think February marks the end of the major snowstorm season here in New Jersey, history tells us all that we shouldn’t bet the house on that.

February has historically been the month of big snowstorms in the Garden State, but a quick check of the data shows that we have endured plenty of major post-February snowstorms.

We have focused on three snowstorms that walloped the Garden State in March and even April, and Weather NJ reminds us just how bad they were.

March 12, 1993. The storm started on the 12th but was with us over 3 days. It was referred to as a “superstorm” and dumped between 10 and 20 inches of snow on the northern half of the state and parts of southwestern New Jersey.

March 18, 1958. This was another storm that had impacts over several days. Nearly the whole state saw 10-20 inches of snow, and even though the southeast portion of the state was spared, parts of extreme northwest New Jersey saw 20-30 inches of accumulations.

April 6, 1982. Just when you thought April was safe, we take you back 32 years ago to a storm that surprised northern New Jersey with anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of snow. The rest of the state was spared.

So, this is simply a friendly reminder that even though big snow doesn’t usually happen in New Jersey, it is not out of the realm of possibility. It has happened many times before.

And if this makes you feel better, before we know it, we're all going to be complaining about how hot is. It will happen.

