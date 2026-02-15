Do you remember the time New Jersey residents were frozen in fear over reports of a huge, exotic snake in the waters of Lake Hopatcong?

Was There A Monster Snake In Lake Hopatcong?

It wasn't that long ago that some New Jersey residents were on edge about reports of a snake, maybe an anaconda, maybe 16 feet long, swimming in the normally peaceful waters of Lake Hopatcong.

It was the summer of 2014, and stories of a giant snake in Lake Hopatcong circulated through the quiet town and surrounding areas.

According to a CBS report, the hype was much ado about nothing. Officials were forced to determine that it was an urban legend because they found nothing after exhaustive searches.

Was The Big Snake in Lake Hopatcong Just Folklore?

The experts left food for the beast, but it never took the bait. It's hard to think a beast that size wouldn't get hungry at least once.

But is that the end of the story? During the search for the snake, a reptile expert claimed to have seen the creature, so what if the snake was real and managed to evade the experts?

Could this snake still be lurking in the lake, if it exists at all? The sightings were 11 years ago, and the average life expectancy of an anaconda in the wild is 10 years, so probably not.

However, some anacondas have lived up to 40 years, so if there ever was an anaconda in Lake Hopatcong, it may still be alive...somewhere.

