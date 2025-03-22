I give Kohl's a lot of credit. With major department stores like Macy's and JCPenney shutting down, they've managed to stay competitive.

In this digital, shop-on-your-phone age, retailers have to adapt and reinvent.

If Kohl's is struggling, they have sure fooled me. I was in my local location recently, and the line to check out was painfully long.

Part of the reason was that there weren't enough employees manning the registers, and nobody (including myself) could figure out how to remove the security tags at self-checkout. That's a whole different article.

Nevertheless, plenty of happy shoppers were redeeming their Kohl's cash and spending more.

Kohl's Reports Large Quarterly Loss After 7 Percent Decline In Holiday Sales Getty Images loading...

There have been two significant additions to Kohl's stores that have kept the brand relevant and thriving.

First, there's the launch of mini Sephora stores inside Kohl's. Until this addition, customers had to find a standalone Sephora or head to a mall to get their beauty products. Visiting a counter inside Kohl's is much easier than finding a parking spot at the mall.

The second and most ingenious addition at Kohl's came in 2019 with free Amazon returns.

Think about it. This service gets people in the store, which is the biggest challenge. While you're waiting, the likelihood of something catching your eye is high.

Kohl's Reports 4th Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

USA Today reports that Kohl's is "testing" the elimination of Amazon returns at three stores in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

Kohl's associates are big fans of this adjustment, voicing their pleasure online. According to Kohl's, this workforce is shrinking and will continue to be cut down.

What customers think remains to be seen.

A statement to USA Today from Kohl's said:

Kohl's has a test and learn culture that helps us to evolve our store experience and stay informed about customers expectations and preferences.

Expect this little experiment to quietly go away if the number of customers dwindles at these test stores.

If this turns out to be positive, you better believe our Kohl's stores will end the program.