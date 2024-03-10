Explore and learn all about Fort Mott in South Jersey.

You take 295 all the way down into Salem County.

It's an easy ride to get there and it's open all year round.

Fort Mott is located in Pennsville, right along the Delaware River.

Get our free mobile app

I recently spent a cold, winter morning walking around, learning all about the fort that closed nearly 80 years ago.

You can wonder around and take in a piece of history.

Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

There's no charge to get in and you can read all about the fort, see the old gun batteries and take in the view of the Delaware River.

Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

The History Behind Fort Mott In Salem County, New Jersey

Fort Mott was designed after the American Civil War to defend the Delaware River.

It was part of the three-fort coastal defense system.

The fort was a military community, with more than 30 buildings, including a hospital, 2 barracks and a school, according to NJ.gov.

It was active during the Spanish American War and WWI.

Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

While walking throughout the fort there are signs set up where you can read more about about the history.

You can also take in the beautiful view of the Delaware River.

Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

Winter hours are from 8 am to 4 pm and starting May 1st Fort Mott is open from 8 am to 6 pm.

If you're looking for other day trips, below is a list of some beautiful buildings in South Jersey.

I recently visited the first spot on this list, Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

I was there last week for the New Jersey High School Wrestling Championships.

It's home to many firsts, including the first indoor college football game.

These 20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey Must Never Be Demolished This is us: from theaters to taverns, retreats to historical landmarks, these twenty buildings in South Jersey must be preserved for the rest of time.