Some Shocking Pets Your New Jersey Neighbors Can Legally Own

There are some unbelievable laws in New Jersey regarding which animals you can keep as pets and which you can’t.

Exotic pets in New Jersey

If you looked out the window and saw your neighbor playing with his pet ostrich in his backyard, don’t bother calling the police, it’s legal. And he doesn’t need a permit.

New Jersey Pet Laws May Surprise You

That’s just one of the many unusual pet laws that might surprise you here in the Garden State, according to findlaw.com.

You better be nice to your neighbor next door as well. We’ll call him Ernie.

Pets you can own in New Jersey.

If you aggravate Ernie enough and he wants to get back at you, he can introduce you to his new pet bison.

It’s Hard To Believe Some Of New Jersey’s Legal Pets

And save the call to the township permit office. The law says Ernie doesn’t need one.

If you’re looking for some good news in all this, there are plenty of pets Ernie can’t have.

Animals that are illegal to own in New Jersey include elephants, lions, tigers, and cheetahs. Nice try Ernie.

Exotic animals that are illegal in New Jersey.

Here are some other animals New Jersey law will stop Ernie from ruining your property value with.

Some Pets That Are Illegal In New Jersey

You can’t legally own a rhinoceros, leopard, or alligator in the Garden State.

There are some animals that you can have as pets. New Jersey, but do require a permit.

Exotic animals that are legal in New Jersey.

You can have a Macaw, a European Hedgehog, or an exotic sheep or goat as long as you have the proper permit.

The Animals You Need A Permit To Keep

I guess the bottom line is to know your neighbors well before you buy the house, and never aggravate Ernie.

