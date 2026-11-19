Let’s be real: we’ve all done it. You see that pink box pop up on your feed, swear you’re “just checking” the weekly lineup, and twenty minutes later you’re in the car with your keys in one hand and zero regrets. Crumbl, with locations in Brick, Holmdel, Clark, and Bridgewater, turned a simple cookie run into an event, and now, Crumbl is giving us even more reasons to make the trip.

Crumbl Cookies Menu: What’s on the Weekly Lineup

Six classic flavors are now always available, alongside four rotating weekly flavors, plus Crumbl Thins on “Thin Thursday.” That means your go-to cookie is there whenever the craving hits, while the rotating lineup keeps things exciting week after week.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media

New Crumbl Desserts: Doughnuts, Cake Cups and Dubai Chocolate

Crumbl is also branching out beyond cookies. The chain has been introducing doughnuts and limited-edition flavors like Dubai Chocolate and Strawberry Crumb Cake, plus spoonable treats like the Dubai Strawberry Cup, which layers pistachio cream, spun pastry dough, strawberries, and chocolate. Cookie shop or full-blown dessert bar? Honestly, a little of both, and I’m here for it. You've got to try their dirty sodas, too!

Best Crumbl Tips: How to Make the Most of Your Cookie Run

My favorite move is grabbing a four-pack, cutting every cookie into quarters, and turning it into a taste test. Everyone gets to try every flavor, and you’ll quickly find out who has the best cookie taste. Check the weekly lineup in the app before you head out so you know exactly what’s waiting for you. And don’t sleep on Thin Thursday if you love a crispy bite.

Crumbl also makes a perfect go-to for birthdays, office treats, or a little “I earned this” reward after a long week. Trust me, the second that pink box hits the table, the whole room lights up.

Crumbl of Brick, Holmdel, Clark, and Bridgewater are competing in the 2026 Jersey Shore Dessert Wars. Show them some love, and vote for them here. The winner receives $10,000 in advertising!