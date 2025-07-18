New Jersey has the best diners and pizza, hands down, but its bakery game is also next-level. From crumb cakes to Italian pastries, Jersey’s neighborhoods are packed with family‑run spots that’ve been around forever. You stroll in for a bagel and leave with cupcakes, danishes, and that unstoppable cinnamon swirl.

The Hype Over Italian Treats

Everyone knows an Italian bakery isn’t legit unless its cannoli and rainbow cookies are outstanding. Think almond‑flavored layers, fruity jelly, and chocolate topping, just the way it’s supposed to be.

You’ll hear locals brag about places like Bovella’s in Westfield, Swiss Chalet in Morristown, or the crumb‑cake geniuses at Mueller's in Bay Head. Others rave about Palazzone 1960 in Wayne and their lobster‑tail pastries. I swear by Rombiolo’s in Bloomfield or Le French Dad in Montclair. One of the many benefits of living in NJ is that no matter where in the state you're located, you’re never more than a mile away from something sweet worth stopping for.

Where Is NJ's Best Italian Bakery?

New Jersey Digest has revealed the 12 Italian bakeries in New Jersey that everyone must try. The digest gives props to one Italian bakery in particular. It’s multi‑generational, so think recipes passed down like family secrets. They roll out cannolis that pop, rainbow cookies that taste like perfection. It’s the kind of place where you walk in knowing exactly what you’re getting, and it never disappoints.

It’s none other than Rispoli Pastry Shop and Cafe in Ridgefield.

Rispoli Pastry Shop and Cafe dates back to 1937. The shop, first established by Gabriele and Josephine Rispoli, has been in the family for three generations and counting. Rispoli Pastry Shop and Cafe serves authentic Italian staples like sfogliatelle, cannolis, napoleons, and more, and their cookies can be shipped nationwide. Their second location in Emerson also serves all the classics, though only the Ridgefield location offers seating around a fireplace.