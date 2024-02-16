The Most Amazing Irish Pub In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

If you are looking for a great Irish Pub, New Jersey is a great place to find one, and a publication has just named their choice for the best Irish Pub in the Garden State.

If you live at the Jersey Shore, you may not be in complete agreement with the choice that was made by researching Yelp. The Shore has some of the best Irish Pubs around.

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, am sure I'm not the only one here at the Jersey Shore having dreams about St. Patrick's Day at Kelly's Tavern in Neptune City.

This amazing place is only the tip of the iceberg for great St. Patrick's Day choices at the Shore.

The website Business Insider reported that, based on Yelp, the best Irish Pub in New Jersey is actually located in Jersey City.

It's a wonderful place called O'Leary's Publik House in Jersey City, and putting aside my love for Jersey Shore pubs, you can easily see how this is a pretty amazing choice.

In addition to an extensive and delicious menu, this pub offers "the coldest pint in town", and that sounds amazing.

O'Leary's brings out the feeling of old-school Jersey City, and it's run by a local fireman who was born and raised right in town.

If you want to give New Jersey's best Irish Pub a try, head to O'Leary's located at 788 Garfield Ave. in Jersey City.

