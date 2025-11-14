Hot chocolate warms the body and the soul. This popular beverage also has quite a history, and it looked nothing like what we enjoy today.

Get our free mobile app

lvenks lvenks loading...

The very early days of hot chocolate

The first version of hot chocolate came from ancient areas of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. People had to work hard to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate by grinding cacao beans. As you would imagine, early hot chocolate was simple. They mixed the cacao with water and spices. It was not sweet at all. In fact, it was closer to a mix of coffee and spice than the treat we know now. It was used in ceremonies and special gatherings.

I was reading that things started to shift when explorers brought cacao back to Europe. Once sugar, milk, and cream entered the picture, everything changed. It became a drink for the wealthy since the ingredients were expensive at the time. Little by little, it spread to different countries and eventually became something everyone could enjoy. By the time it reached homes across the world, the idea of a warm, sweet cup on a cold day felt completely natural.

Jaren Wicklund Jaren Wicklund loading...

Why is hot chocolate so popular now?

The drink has taken on a whole new life lately. You can find cafes serving versions with whipped cream piled high, toasted marshmallows, flavored syrups, and fancy chocolate shavings. Some places even add a little chili pepper to bring back a bit of that original flair. At home, people experiment with their own mixes and toppings. You also can't go wrong with good old-fashioned Swiss Miss.

READ MORE: The Coziest Christmas Town in NJ is Among America's Best

Where is the best hot chocolate in New Jersey?

There are hundreds of trendy shops putting their own spin on hot chocolate, and most of them are phenomenal. However, I recently visited one spot that knocked my socks off. They have really perfected this drink.

Grooveground is a tiny coffee bar in downtown Collingswood, but they do way more than coffee. You can shop for vinyl, pick up handmade gifts, and browse vintage clothing.

They take their hot chocolate seriously. They have a legit hot chocolate bar with flovors dreams are made of, like peppermint, s'mores, salted caramel, Mexican, gingerbread, peanut butter cup, and creamy raspberry.

These cocoa mixes come in handy if you're just visiting Collingwood or need a stocking stuffer. Also, try their bakery items.

👇👇OMG! How many of these do you remember? 👇👇