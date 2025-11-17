One of the great joys about living in New Jersey is the food, and the best fine-dining restaurant in the state has been revealed.

The Restaurant With The Best Fine Dining In New Jersey

You could make a list of 100 fine-dining restaurants in New Jersey, and that would probably be just the Italian restaurants.

New Jersey has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to fine dining. We are fortunate to have amazing choices from the northernmost counties to the southern tip of the state.

Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash loading...

The experts at Lovefood, a well-respected food website, worked their way through all of those great restaurants to single out one as the best fine-dining experience in the Garden State.

Nicest Restaurant In New Jersey

Of all the amazing fine restaurants in New Jersey, these experts selected one in Ringwood.

Read More: New Jersey's Top Value Restaurant

Have you ever been to a restaurant called Jessica's? If you haven't, you should. The experts consider it the best fine dining in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Jessica's is a restaurant with a strong commitment to quality and a strong tie to the community.

Jessica's Restaurant In Fanwood, New Jersey

In 2024, Jessica's Restaurant was ranked the 37th top restaurant in the United States by Yelp users.

Get our free mobile app

Food experts say the menu is out of this world and contains something outstanding for everyone.

Jessica's restaurant is a must for every fine-dining bucket list in New Jersey and is located at 250 South Ave., Suite 104, in Fanwood.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try Gallery Credit: Lou Russo