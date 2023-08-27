Crazy for Carbs — Where to Find the Best Bagels in New Jersey
I asked Jersey Facebook foodies to name their favorite bagel spot.
Now it's time to reveal the best of the best.
When I posed the question on social media of where to find the best bagel, there were a few wise guys and girls who answered "New York."
I'm not going to completely disagree.
Luckily, the New York way of bagel-making is alive and well in Jersey.
What are the most popular bagel flavors?
GrubHub did some asking around and these are your top five.
- Blueberry (#1?! Are you kidding me? How is blueberry ahead of Everything?)
- Cinnamon raisin (Good call here. Pro tip: Toast a cinnamon raisin bagel, put some peanut butter on both sides, and enjoy as the peanut butter melts. Yum.
- Everything (This should be higher on the list, and quite possibly #1. This is such a popular bagel that Trader Joe's sells just the everything seasoning.)
- Asiago (Not a bad bagel, but top 5, nope.)
- Rainbow (Give me a break.)
Where is my favorite? Egg. There's no better bagel to use for a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich than an egg bagel. Add a little ketchup, and dig in.
If you check out the list and your favorite bagel joint didn't make the cut, it's nothing personal.
As a matter of fact, please reach out to me and let me know so I can give them a shot.
Contact me at matt.ryan@townsquaremedia.com.