You Must Visit The Most Unique Lighthouse In New Jersey

There's nothing quite as cool as going to one of Jersey's many historic lighthouses.

Whether you've been a hundred times before, or if it's your first visit checking out places like the Barnegat Lighthouse or the Sandyhook Lighthouse is always a lot of fun.

The views are amazing, and walking up all those stairs is fantastic exercise!

However, I recently learned about one of Jersey's most unique lighthouses that watches over a river rather than an inlet or the Ocean and thought it was fascinating.

What Is The Most Unique Lighthouse In New Jersey?

This lighthouse is cool because of how it was built, and the color of light that it uses to illuminate the area it protects.

Your typical lighthouse is made of cement, brick, stone and even in some cases a fiberglass material.

However, Jersey's most unique lighthouse is made of steel and metal and is completely black.

In addition, instead of using a powerful white/yellow light that you'd typically see in a lighthouse, it uses a red light.

Which can be super eery when it lights up at night.

According to Only In Your State, The Tinicum Rear Range Lighthouse is the most unique and interesting lighthouse in Jersey, and for good reason.

Personally, I hadn't heard of this lighthouse before but now I can't learn enough about it.

Only In Your State says that it was erected in the 1880s to overlook the Deleware River near the Jersey PA border.

You can visit this lighthouse for free on the third Sunday of each month between April and October, according to Visit NJ.

Located in Paulsboro New Jersey, this 85-foot monolith is well worth a visit.