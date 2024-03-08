The Seaside Heights Saint Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday, and as a Seaside Heights resident, it's one of the best days of the year.

Seeing all of the local bands, businesses, bagpipe troops, and more march down the Boulevard in Seaside Heights is really a fun and unique experience.

The Parade this year will be rain or shine according to Patch, and in years past we've had some seriously wet parades.

Even our rain date last year started off with a solid couple of hours of rain before the sun finally moved in.

But this year it looks like the rain will hold off until at least the afternoon.

The St, Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at 10 AM in Seaside Heights with mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope and then it's off to the races.

What Are The Best Places To Watch The Seaside Heights, NJ St. Paddy's Parade?

My wife and I usually try to set up camp early at Hemmingways and watch from the underhang they have out front.

Pretty much anywhere you can squeeze in on the Boulevard will give you a solid view of the parade.

But you'll want to get to the island sooner rather than later, in years past there've been over 70 thousand people in attendance according to NJ Isn't Boring.

A lot of places are opening their doors at 9 AM for breakfast beers and breakfast sandwiches and Seaside Heights will be swarmed with spectators!

Fortunately parking on the island is free this time of year, and you'll find plenty of parking in the municipal lot on Blaine / Grant Avenue as well as near the bay.

Be sure to hang out on the island after the parade, the whole day is filled with activities.

You can see Mushmouth perform at Hooks, Shorty Long at Beachcomber and Spicy Cantina will have DJs all day long as well.