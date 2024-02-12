There have been a lot of changes in grocery stores over the past few years.

And now it's going to change the way you use your shopping cart.

With the rise in the amount of tech available, it only makes sense that it's more common where we shop.

For example, many stores have switched to self-checkouts or those little scanning guns so you can check out while you shop.

Also, many grocery stores now have those annoying robots that go up and down the aisles to detect spills and other issues.

Shop Rite's version is called Tally, she's super annoying.

Now it appears as though Shop Rite is testing some crazy new high-tech shopping carts that could completely change the way we shop for groceries.

Will NJ See New High-Tech Shopping Carts Come To Shop Rite?

There's a video going around on TikTok right now of a woman shopping at a ShopRite in Staten Island who claims they have the Caddilac of all shopping carts.

It has a touch screen attached to the handle, and when you drop an item into the cart it has a sensor that scans the item, it's kind of amazing.

From what I can tell, it appears that this tech is only available in Staten Island.

And as cool as it is, I showed this video to my wife and she asked a good question; what happens if you need to take something out of your cart?

Personally, I have enough trouble getting the self-checkout to work correctly without setting off the dummy alarm for help.

I could only imagine the issues I would cause putting something into my cart, having the cart automatically ring it up only to just put it back on the shelf a few moments later and hear the shopping cart start saying "Please replace the item to the shopping cart".

So, do you want to see these high tech carts come to Jersey?

