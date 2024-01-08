Imagine standing on the Seaside Heights beach, surrounded by hundreds and thousands of beachgoers, all getting ready to swim into the ocean for a good cause.

Oh, I forgot to mention it'll be winter time, cold, and the water temperature will be somewhere in the area of forty degrees.

It's not crazy, it's the annual Polar Bear Plunge and it's coming back to Seaside Heights again this year to help support a good cause.

Seaside Heights Hosting A Polar Bear Plunge In 2024.

This is such a fun event and something I look forward to each year at the Jersey Shore.

The boards are packed and everyone's in a great mood!

This year's Polar Bear Plunge will take place on Saturday, February 24th, the fun starts around 12:20 but trust me, you'll want to show up well before then!

Last year, the island was like a giant street party in the hours leading up to the Plunge with vendors, a Wawa Food Truck, and of course, some liquid courage being passed around.

It's all for a good cause too, when you register to take the Polar Bear Plunge your proceeds go to support the Special Olympics of New Jersey.

The price to register for the plunge varies depending on when you sign up.

Now through January 31st, it'll cost $110, February 1st through the 17th will cost $120, and signing up February 18th through the 24th will run you $125.

You can register for the Plunge at PlungeSeaside.org.

Last year's Polar Plunge raised 2.6 Million dollars, and the same goal is set for 2024 as well!

If you don't want to take the cold dive into the ocean, this is still a really fun day and you can always make a donation right here.