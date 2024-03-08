Concert season is coming back in full swing around the Jersey Shore, and it's one of the best times of the year.

Seaside Heights is already announcing some of its summer concerts on the beach with groups like UB40 and Get The Led Out.

And of course, you can't talk about concerts without mentioning the legendary Sea. Hear. Now. Festival that takes place in Asbury Park

Last year's lineup included bands like the Foo Fighters, Weezer, and Green Day and in 2024 the concert is bringing Bruce and his E Street Band back to Asbury.

It's going to be insane, you can check out the full lineup right here.

North To Shore Has Been Announced For 2024

The very first North To Shore concert which took place over 3 weekends in three different parts of Jersey was a huge success.

So much so that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced North To Shore is back again in 2024 featuring an all-star lineup.

What Bands And Artists Are Playing North To Shore 2024?

NJ.gov released the massive lineup this week and it includes comedians like Kevin Heart, Stephen Colbert, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Musical acts include the B52s, Matchbox Twenty, Bare Naked Ladies, Frankie Vallie, Gary Clark Jr, Trey Songs the Bleachers, and a ton more.

There are also dance parties, nightly after-parties featuring DJs, as well as guest speakers, and a lot more.

You can get the full list here.

When Is North To Shore 2024 Happening In New Jersey?

It's a three-week-long festival that happens in three different cities across the state of New Jersey.

The concert will start in Asbury Park from June 10th to the 16th, swing down to Atlantic City from June 17th to the 23rd, and wrap up in Newark from June 24th to the 30th.

If you're thinking "Hey, that starts at the shore and heads North!" Don't worry, we all are.

But North to Shore sounds a lot catchier than Shore to North!

Tickets are on sale now on North To Shore's website.

By the way, the PNC Bank Arts Center released its lineup for the summer and it looks amazing.