New Jersey and ice cream go together about as naturally as peanut butter and jelly, and we're lucky to have a ton of amazing ice cream shops to choose from.

Right here in Toms River alone, we've got Rich's, Mrs. Walkers, and Yellow Brick Ice Cream Carousel.

But when you look around downtown Toms River, finding a great local ice cream shop is a challenge.

Or at least it was.

The other day after grabbing a coffee from the 711 on Water Street, I just happened to walk up Main Street in Toms River headed back to the radio station.

And that's when I saw this sign which got me very excited.

Muller's Creamery is getting ready to open up in Downtown Toms River at 53 Main Street!

If you're not familiar, Muller's specializes in fresh homemade ice cream and has been active in the community for a while now.

You can usually see the Muller's ice cream stand at any Downtown Toms River Event, as well as other events throughout Ocean County serving ice cream up not just to customers, but also customers' pets!

Yeah, they have pup cups for your fuzzy family member.

According to Muller's Instagram page, they're eyeing up a grand opening of their downtown store sometime in the Spring of 2024.

It's cool seeing all of these new businesses pop up downtown, a while back I told you about Smokies Craft BBQ which is opening a downtown Toms River location soon too.

You can read more on that here.

As for Muellers Creamery, they'll still be a part of the Downtown Toms River nights out while also holding down the fort at their first brick-and-mortar store.

I can't wait to go in and grab a scoop!

