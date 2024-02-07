It's not a huge surprise that buying a home right now is next to impossible for most people.

Especially in Jersey.

Not only are housing prices out of control, but on top of that the property taxes in some towns add another $800 to $1,000 to your monthly payment.

Now, there's some good news in the sense that interest rates are slowly starting to drop, some houses are going up in the market for less than $400,00, and more homes are popping up on the market.

Back to the bad news.

New Jersey has 9 counties that were ranked among the most expensive counties in the country in which to buy a home right now.

What 9 NJ Counties Have The Highest Home Prices In The Country?

NJ.com reports that the average home price in New Jersey right now is in the neighborhood of $495,287, whereas the national average is around $343,000.

Granted with that hefty price tag we have access to tons of great beaches and can easily get to big cities like New York and Philadelphia.

So, what are the most expensive counties in New Jersey?

9. Union County

We'll start with the cheapest most expensive county and that's Union where the average home price is $545,106.

8. Hunterdon County

NJ.com reports that if you buy a home in Hunterdon you could be looking at a price tag of somewhere in the area of $550,457.

7. Essex County

For roughly $567,414 you'll be able to buy a home in Essex.

6. Hudson County

Hudson is pulling up at the 6th most expensive county with an average home price of $573,347.

5. Somerset County

For the low low price of just $579,558, you could buy a home in Somerset County, yikes!

4. Morris County

NJ.com reports that Morris County is going to take us over the $600,000 mark. The average home price will cost you $601,937.

3. Bergen County

Bergen County's home prices make the top three of the most expensive in Jersey with an average home price of $645,603.

2. Monmouth County

Our very own Monmouth County has an average home price of $652,722. This is why I live in Ocean County.

1. Cape May County

Cape May is known for making the top of many lists, and that includes the most expensive county list.

Buying a home in Cape May New Jersey could cost you $681,756, but that's cheap when compared to the most expensive county in the country!

If you want to feel a little better, NJ.com reported that the most expensive county in the country to buy a home wasn't in Jersey, but rather Nantucket, MA.

Home prices in Nantucket are on average $2,579,626!

If you're looking for an affordable place in Jersey to live, maybe start here.