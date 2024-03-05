Fries are delicious, there's really no doubt about it.

And we're lucky in Jersey to have so many amazing varieties of French Fried Taters.

Whether you're a boardwalk fry connoisseur who knows that fries taste better when you're dodging seagull attacks or you're a diner fry fanatic, Jersey has it all.

Just the other day my wife and I grabbed some lunch at the Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate, and I was blown away by how food their French Fries were.

And of course, you can't talk about Jersey fries without mentioning Disco Fries.

It's the Garden State equivalent of something like poutine; it's fries, cheese, and gravy.

You know, the good stuff!

But when the cards are laid out, there's only one New Jersey restaurant that made the list for the best fries in the country, and frankly, I was a little surprised.

Who Has The Best French Fries In New Jersey?

It's like asking which Jersey beach is the best, or what Jersey pizza shop has the best slice; everyone has an opinion and everyone believes they're correct.

That being said, Love Food scoured the country far and wide to find the best fries in each state and the results are kind of surprising.

You'd think it's a classic diner that serves up disco fries, or some small little hole-in-the-wall greasy spoon but no, it's a small BBQ joint located in Ridgewood.

Love Food reports that Kimchi Smoke makes some of the best fries not only in the Garden State but in the country.

They have a fantastic crisp-to-salt ratio and if you're looking for something really good you'll have to try their Kajun Fries.

Those are smothered in a homemade BBQ rub and served with a side of a housemade sauce that'll leave you craving more.

Located at 2 Godwin Avenue in Ridgewood, NJ if you're a fry lover you'll want to check this place out.

