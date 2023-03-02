Get our free mobile app

2023 NJSIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Schedule

Thursday, March 2

1 p.m. - Preliminary round followed by pre-quarterfinals

Friday, March 3

9 a.m. - Wrestleback round 1

Noon - quarterfinals, wrestlebacks

6 p.m. - Semifinals, wrestlebacks

Saturday, March 4

9 a.m. - Wrestlebacks

10 a.m. - 3rd, 5th, 7th-place bouts

1:30 p.m. - Girls state championship bouts

4 p.m. - Boys state championship bouts

First Round

106

1-Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon) vs,. 32-Anthony Lavezzola (Westwood)

16-Lazarus Joyce (Camden Catholic) vs. 17-Jackson Bauer (Seneca)

9-Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 24-Jake Holly (Pope John)

8-Anthony DiAndrea (Watching Hills) vs. 25-Benjamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas)

5-Michael DiBiase (Wall) vs. 28-Anthony Pellegrino (Seton Hall Prep)

12-Aidan Sheerings (Hackettstown) vs. 21-James McGinty (Parsippany Hills)

13-Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown) vs. 20-Jac Bergmann (Lakeland)

4-Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney) vs. 29-Joseph Weikel (Jackson Memorial)

3-Brady Klinsky (Middletown North) vs. 30-Ryan Sherlock (Hunterdon Central)

14-Michael Napolitano (Brick Memorial) vs. 19-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic)

11-Gage Summers (Delse) vs. 22-Alex Esposito (West Essex)

6-Joey DeAngelo (Point Boro) vs. 27-Gennaro Marzocca (Paramus Catholic)

7-Colton Hegerty (Washington Township) vs. 26-Jordan Segal (Shawnee)

10-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 23-Logan McDermid (Hillsborough)

15-Anthony Mason (Southern) vs. 18-Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park)

2-Aidan Carmody (Livingston) vs. 31-Justin Flood (Hammonton)

113

1-Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) vs. 32-Blaise Verdino (Delsea)

16-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 17-Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic)

9-Logan Brzozowski (Seton Hall Prep) vs. 24-Tyler Thomas (Egg Harbor)

8-Anthony Ross (Hunterdon Central) vs. 25-Benjamin Marchetto (West Milford)

5-Tyeler Hagensen (Mount Olive) vs. 28-Rafe Fonte (West Morris)

12-Devin Ryan (New Milford) vs. 21-Hayden Holmes (Paulsboro)

13-Luke Sherlock (Shawnee) vs. 20-Brandon Rayack (Gov. Livingston)

4-Jake Talerico (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 29-Charles Case (Allentown)

3-Bobby Duffy (CBA) vs. 30-Cole Rose (Princeton)

14-Christian Hoopes (Washington Township) vs. 19-Frankie Burgio (Point Boro)

11-Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) vs. 22-Jake Taylor (Delaware Valley)

6-Logan Roman (Old Bridge) vs. 27-Dom Digiacomo (Camden Catholic)

7-Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) vs. 26-Mailk Asfour (Lodi)

10-Dalton Webber (Pope John) vs. 23-Charles Piccionie (Warren Hills)

15-Anthony Urso (Jackson Liberty) vs. 18-Richard Gomez (Matawan)

2-Jayden James (Delbarton) vs. 31-Ryder Connors (Cranford)

120

1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney) vs. 32-Michael Hare (West Morris)

16-Lawrence Liss (Matawan) vs. 17-Nicholas Pallitto (Bergen Catholic)

9-Matthew Griffin (Roselle Park) vs. 24-Nathan Lubonski (Kingsway)

8-Xavier Ortega (Howell) vs. 25-Nick Clayton (High Point)

5-Adrian DeJesus (DePaul) vs. 28-Ethan Staples (Shawnee)

12-Tyler Redfield (Warren Hills) vs. 21-Scottie Sari (Southern)

13-Santino Danise (Hanover Park) vs. 20-Sowzrawca Tsay (Wayne Hills)

4-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 29-Dante Gismondi (Gateway/Woodbury)

3-Max Elton (Holy Spirit) vs. 30-Galiano Zeppadoro (Northern Burlington)

14-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic) vs. 19-Noah Michaels (Red Bank Catholic)

11-Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 22-Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine)

6-Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic) vs., 27-Jahir Aguilar (St. Thomas Aquinas)

7-Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 26-Anthony Vitola (Manalapan)

10-Sean Markey (Bound Brook) vs. 23-Tucker Pazinko (Jackson Liberty)

15-Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic) vs. 18-Tyler Venet (CBA)

2-Daniel Jones (Delbarton) vs. 31-Jaydin Brreto (Morris Hills)

126

1-Carson Walsh (Pope John) vs. 32-Noah Fontana (Mainland)

16-Anthony DePaul (St. Augustine) vs. 17-Ethan Kerlin (West Essex)

9-Michael Campanaro (West Morris) vs. 24-Gavin Duran (Ridge)

8-Sebastian Ortega (Howell) vs. 25-Chris Hong (Paramus)

5-Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) vs. 28-Logan Sichelstiel (Paulsboor)

12-AJ Falcone (CBA) vs. 21-Alex Zimmerman (Delsea)

13-Noah Kochman (Bergen Catholic vs. 20-Morgan Schwarz (St. Joseph-Metuchen)

4-Luke Stanich (Roxbury) vs. 29-Brandon Ribiero (Westfield)

3-Conor Collins (Southern) vs. 30-Kieran McNeil (Lyndhurst/North Arlington)

14-James Sloan (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 19-Anthony Viscido (Robbinsville)

11-Jake Zaltsman (St. John Vianney) vs. 22-Matt Roche (Delaware Valley)

6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 27-Ryan Langenmayr (Lakeland)

7-Nathan Taylor (Kingsway) vs. 26-Ryan Mansueto (Raritan)

10-Marco Alarcon (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 23-Josh Lee (Warren Hills)

15-Chase Quenault (Delbarton) vs. 18-Sawyer Ostroff (Donovan Catholic)

2-Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) vs. 31-Alexander Grant (Freehold Township)

132

1-Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) vs. 32-Natan Tsyrlin (Fair Lawn)

16-Mason Livio (Pinelands) vs. 17-Blase Mele (Princeton)

9-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May) vs. 24-Derek Rodriguez (Bogota/Ridgefield Park)

8-Giovanni Scaifidi (Howell) vs. 25-Brendan Callahan (Kingsway)

5-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) vs. 28-Nicolas Balella (Hackettstown)

12-Donny Almeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 21-Daniel Smith (Bridgewater-Raritan)

13-Joey Rondinelli (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 20-Nick Villani (Bernards)

4-Wyatt Stout (Southern) vs. 29-Alex Delaurier (Raritan)

3-Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) vs,. 30-Aidan Ott (Lacey)

14-Jack Nauta (Pope John) vs. 19-Chase Bish (Paulsboro)

11-Trevor Jones (Delbarton) vs. 22-Joe Dolci (Toms River North)

6-Patrick O'Keefe (St. John Vianney) vs. 27-Ryan Hartung (New Milford)

7-Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) vs. 26-Andrew Loniewski (South Plainfield)

10-Jack Myers (Morristown) vs. 23-Riley Halal (Bergen Catholic)

15-Gavin Heagele (Eastern) vs. 18-Vincent DePierro (Manalapan)

2-Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 31-Torey Falkinburg (Manasquan)

138

1-Alex Nini (CBA) vs. 32-Joey Macrino (West Essex)

16-Tim Kolshorn (Ridge) vs. 17-Tyler Lucia (Washington Township)

9-Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 24-Cole Pangborn (Rumson-Fair Haven)

8-Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg) vs. 25-William Cella (Hunterdon Central)

5-Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) vs. 28-Richard Davis (Donovan Catholic)

12-Angelo Messina (Freehold) vs. 21-Kyle Reiter (Paramus Catholic)

13-David DiPietro (Kingsway) vs. 2-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic)

4-Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 29-Joseph Rocco (Kearny)

3-Giovanni Alejandro (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 30-Nate Fletcher (Point Boro)

14-Shawn Redfield (Warren Hills) vs. 19-Michael Melillo (Newton)

11-Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic) vs. 22-Adam Hamdeh (Passaic Tech)

6-Branden Palcko (Paul VI) vs. 27-Christian Fojon (Ramsey)

7-Joe Giordano (Long Branch) vs. 26-Jackson Bush (Delaware Valley)

10-Ethan Composto (Westfield) vs. 23-Ryan Schimpt (Cherry Hill West)

15-Justin Holly (Pope John) vs. 18-Jason Brown (Cherokee)

2-Zach Reilley (Raritan) vs. 31-Vincent Faldetta (Egg Harbor)

144

1-Julian George (CBA) vs. 32-Tommy DiPietro (Kingsway)

16-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 17-Braden Kmak (Raritan)

9-Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) vs. 24-Patrick Day (Phillipsburg)

8-Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 25-Renaldo King (Rancocas Valley)

5-Jamar Dixon Jr. (Delsea) vs. 28-Liam Flanigan (Freehold Township)

12-Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon) vs. 21-James Conklin (Passaic Tech)

13-Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) vs. 20-Noah Pagaduan (Deptford)

4-Richie Grungo (St. Augustine) vs. 29-Weston Edelman (Roxbury)

3-Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic) vs. 30-Justin Barr (West Orange)

14-Kieran Bruen (Howell) vs. 19-Jeremy Quezada (Dumont)

11-James Farina (Ocean) vs. 22-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic)

6-Brandon John Dean (West Morris) vs. 27-Lucas Marchese (Somerville)

7-Joseph Davi (Delberton) vs. 26-Logan Hrenenko (Sparta)

10-Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) vs. 23-Reece Smith (Kittatinny)

15-Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central) vs. 18-Anthony Barra (West Essex)

2-Yanni Charles (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 31-Jake Tenebruso (Old Bridge)

150

1-Matt Henrich (Southern) vs. 32-Mason Pirnik (Brick Memorial)

16-Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney) vs. 17-Adrien Laboy (Middle Township)

9-Drew Roskos (Delran) vs. 24-Tanner Perez (Mount Olive)

8-Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) vs. 25-Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley)

5-Donovan DiStefano (Wall) vs. 28-Dominic DelleMonache (Morris Knolls)

12-John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic) 21-Joey Ortega (A.L. Johnson)

13-Ben Garcia (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 2-Francesco Rossiter (Metuchen)

4-Christopher Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic) vs. 29-Colin Palumbo (Matawan)

3-Brody Conlin (St. Augustine Prep) vs. 30-Jason Chiodi (Gloucester City)

14-Stephen O'Neil Jr. (Seton Hall Prep) vs. 19-Lorenzo Caamano (Caldwell)

11-Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas) vs. 22-Cael Huxford (Jackson Memorial)

6-Tyler Barrett (CBA) vs. 27-Sean Walker (Lakeland)

7-Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 26-Riley Boos (Delsea)

10-Roman Onorato (Paulsboro) vs. 23-Jake Wacha (Pascack Hills)

15-Evan Mendez (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 18-Andres Cortes (Gateway/Woodbury)

2-Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) vs. 31-JuanDavid Argueta (Morristown)

157

1-Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) vs. 32-Justin Hatton (Washington Township)

16-Gustavo Alarcon (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 17-Ryan Detz (Pitman)

9-David Hussey (Middletown South) 24-Omar Tarecky (Passaic Tech)

8-Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge) vs. 25-Vincent Genna (St. Joseph-Metuchen)

5-Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) vs. 28-Billy Templeton (Montville)

12-Nick Bennet (Southern) vs. 21-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter's Prep)

13-Jack Thompson (Point Boro) vs. 20-Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees)

4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton) vs. 29-Liam Packer (Phillipsburg)

3-Zander Silva (CBA) vs. 30-James Dacunto (North Warren)

14-Thalyor Sibblies (Newton) vs. 19-Matthew Castelli (Middletown North)

11-Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East) vs. 22-Cody Miller (Warren Hills)

6-Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington) vs. 27-Grady Keebler (Moorestown)

7-Jordan Chapman (Cranford) vs. 26-Jake Kreisberg (Gov. Livingston)

10-Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) vs. 23-Nicholas Franzen (Notre Dame)

15-Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny) vs. 18-Benjamin Dryden (Kingsway)

2-Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) vs. 31-Gavin Merkel (Howell)

165

1-Louis Cerchio (Delbarton) vs. 32-Trey Tallmadge (Brick Memorial)

16-Tyson Derenberger (Delsea) vs. 17-Ray Kohan (Pascack Valley)

9-Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic) vs. 24-Michael Fuccilli (Don Bosco Prep)

8-Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) vs. 25-Ian Flanagan (Caldwell)

5-Garrett Tettemer (Delaware Valley) vs. 28-Jeremy Pitcock (Tenafly)

12-Anthony Lawrence (CBA) vs. 21-Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg)

13-Kaleb Wright (Gloucester City) vs. 20-Joe Berryman (Freehold)

4-Michael Murphy (Westfield) vs. 29-Gavin Gomes (Morris Knolls)

3-Cole Velardi (Southern) Vs. 30-Isiah Ruiz (Cinnaminson)

14-Luke Tehis (Delran) vs. 19-Luke Hamann (Jackson Memorial)

11-Ryan Burton (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 22-Jason Petroski (Randolph)

6-Max Nevlin (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 27-Justus Niemeyer (South Plainfield)

7-Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) vs. 26-Nicholas Sindoni (Clearview)

10-Sean Cowan (Absegami) vs. 23-Daniel Hennessey (Old Bridge)

15-Matt Leslie (Morris Hills) vs. 18-William Wilson (North Brunswick)

2-Jasiah Queen (St. John Vianney) vs. 31-Malik Reid (Franklin)

175

1-Simon Ruiz (Delbarton) vs. 32-Andrew Tighe (West Deptford)

16-Michael Drazek (Warren Hills) vs. 17-Mitch Bivona (Southern)

9-Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) vs. 24-Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch)

8-Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) vs. 25-Avery Mack (Old Bridge)

5-Joshua Palacio (North Bergen) vs. 28-Richard Esterly (Robbinsville)

12-Alex Reyes (Holmdel) vs. 21-Thomas Cleary (St. John Vianney)

13-Nick Stump (CBA) vs. 20-John Hangey (Cherokee)

4-Jared Schoppe (Delsea) vs. 29-Anthony Forte (Morris Hills)

3-Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) vs. 30-Jacob Shannon (Emerson/Park Ridge)

14-Cole McFadden (Pitman) vs. 19-Nick Layton (Ocean City)

11-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 22-Adam Bowles (South Plainfield)

6-Rocco Dellegatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 27-Connor Hille (Phillipsburg)

7-Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic) vs. 26-Lucas Esposito (Cranford)

10-Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) vs. 23-Carmen Marano (St. Peter's Prep)

15-Michael Feliciano (Colonia) vs. 18-Ty Smith (Lenape)

2-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial) vs. 31-Deryk Hannold (Williamstown)

190

1-Michael Dellagatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 32-Tyler Duffy (Pascack Hills)

16-Ethan Mendel (Northern HighlandS) vs. 17-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep)

9-Vincent Lee (Delbarton) vs. 24-Ben Szuba (Brick Memorial)

8-DJ Henry (Howell) vs. 25-Danny Digiovacchino (Delse)

5-Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon) vs. 28-Michael Palmieri (Red Bank Catholic)

12-Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) vs. 21-Sam Myers (Audubon)

13-Shane Kanterman (Cranford) vs. 20-Cole DuBois (West Deptford)

4-Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) vs. 29-Aidan Harrington (Freehold Township)

3-Anthony Harris (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 30-Nick Doktor (Clifton)

14-Brian Christie (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 19-Collin French (Southern)

11-Caleb Rivera (Phillipsburg) vs. 22-Mason Brown (Williamstown)

6-George Rhodes (Absegami) vs. 27-Arthur Rosu (West Orange)

7-Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May) vs. 26-Matt Coon (Lacey)

10-Joey Witcoski (Hillsborough) vs. 23-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven)

15-Jake Klein (Jackson Liberty) vs. 18-Leo Varga (Bergen Catholic)

2-Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) vs. 31-Nathan Faxon (Gov. Livingston)

215

1-Joseph Abill (Clifton) vs 32-Matthew Murray (Paramus Catholic)

16-Matt Jones Hillsborough) vs. 17-Henry Forte (Delbarton)

9-Robert Canterino (CBA) vs. 24-Justin Krosnicki (Jackson Memorial)

8-Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) vs. 25-Cosmo Zaccaro (Central)

5-Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) vs. 28-Nick Benjamino (Freehold Township)

12-Steven Coghan (St. Thomas Aquinas) vs. 21-Collin Elam (Ewing)

13-Robert Etkins (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 20-Joey Toner (Gateway/Woodbury)

4-Riley O'Boyle (Southern) vs. 29-Adam Mashfej (Wayne Hills)

3-AJ Fricchione (Bergen Catholic) vs. 30-Christopher Oliver (Ridge)

14-Alejandro Camerena (Pascack Hills) vs. 19-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep)

11-Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton) vs. 22-Anderson Olcott (Delaware Valley)

6-Jarrett Pantuso (Warren Hills) vs. 27-Lucas Ainbinder (Middletown North)

7-Hudson Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven) vs. 26-Tommy Borgia (West Morris)

10-James Lynch (Toms River East) vs. 23-Christopher San Paolo (Kingsway)

15-Michael Foley (St. John Vianney) vs. 18-John Vinciguerra (Woodstown)

2-Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 31-Robert McDevitt (Holy Spirit)

285

1-Jimmy Mullen (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 32-Jackson Youtz (Mount Olive)

16-Jackson Harris (Shawnee) vs. 17-Connor Martin (Delbarton)

9-Anthony Evangelista (Southern) vs. 24-Luis Valente (Jackson Liberty)

8-John Wargo (Phillipsburg) vs. 25-Connor Reynolds (St. Peter's Prep)

5-Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial) vs. 28-Gabriel McCulloch (Bloomfield)

12-Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills) vs. 21-Josue Cordoba (Plainfield)

13-Ike Sholders (Gateway/Woodbury) vs. 20-Arik Hums (High Point)

4-Daniel Elyash (Paramus) vs. 29-Jacob Howland (Hamilton West)

3-Lorenzo Poretella (Red Bank Catholic) vs. 30-Nick Gellien (Sterling)

14-Kei'sun Sanders (Wall) vs. 19-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic)

11-Christian Quandt (Hillsborough) vs. 22-Cameron Bauman (Voorhees)

6-Rocco Bennet (Delsea) vs. 28-Ren Yoshikubo (River Dell)

7-Scott Lynch (Audubon) vs. 26-Sam Rock (Donovan Catholic)

10-Jake Tulli (St. Joseph-Montvle) vs. 23-Spencer Ribitzki (West Milford)

15-Edison Andino (Millville) vs. 18-Gvin McGill (Rutherford)

2-Max Acciard (Paramus Catholic) vs. 31-Artem Reinikov-Jouk (Manalapan)