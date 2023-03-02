Complete results from the 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships
2023 NJSIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Schedule
Thursday, March 2
1 p.m. - Preliminary round followed by pre-quarterfinals
Friday, March 3
9 a.m. - Wrestleback round 1
Noon - quarterfinals, wrestlebacks
6 p.m. - Semifinals, wrestlebacks
Saturday, March 4
9 a.m. - Wrestlebacks
10 a.m. - 3rd, 5th, 7th-place bouts
1:30 p.m. - Girls state championship bouts
4 p.m. - Boys state championship bouts
First Round
106
1-Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon) vs,. 32-Anthony Lavezzola (Westwood)
16-Lazarus Joyce (Camden Catholic) vs. 17-Jackson Bauer (Seneca)
9-Johnathan McGinty (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 24-Jake Holly (Pope John)
8-Anthony DiAndrea (Watching Hills) vs. 25-Benjamino DiCocco (St. Thomas Aquinas)
5-Michael DiBiase (Wall) vs. 28-Anthony Pellegrino (Seton Hall Prep)
12-Aidan Sheerings (Hackettstown) vs. 21-James McGinty (Parsippany Hills)
13-Tyler Hildebrandt (Williamstown) vs. 20-Jac Bergmann (Lakeland)
4-Matthew Gould (St. John Vianney) vs. 29-Joseph Weikel (Jackson Memorial)
3-Brady Klinsky (Middletown North) vs. 30-Ryan Sherlock (Hunterdon Central)
14-Michael Napolitano (Brick Memorial) vs. 19-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic)
11-Gage Summers (Delse) vs. 22-Alex Esposito (West Essex)
6-Joey DeAngelo (Point Boro) vs. 27-Gennaro Marzocca (Paramus Catholic)
7-Colton Hegerty (Washington Township) vs. 26-Jordan Segal (Shawnee)
10-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 23-Logan McDermid (Hillsborough)
15-Anthony Mason (Southern) vs. 18-Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park)
2-Aidan Carmody (Livingston) vs. 31-Justin Flood (Hammonton)
113
1-Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) vs. 32-Blaise Verdino (Delsea)
16-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 17-Ethan Smith (Paramus Catholic)
9-Logan Brzozowski (Seton Hall Prep) vs. 24-Tyler Thomas (Egg Harbor)
8-Anthony Ross (Hunterdon Central) vs. 25-Benjamin Marchetto (West Milford)
5-Tyeler Hagensen (Mount Olive) vs. 28-Rafe Fonte (West Morris)
12-Devin Ryan (New Milford) vs. 21-Hayden Holmes (Paulsboro)
13-Luke Sherlock (Shawnee) vs. 20-Brandon Rayack (Gov. Livingston)
4-Jake Talerico (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 29-Charles Case (Allentown)
3-Bobby Duffy (CBA) vs. 30-Cole Rose (Princeton)
14-Christian Hoopes (Washington Township) vs. 19-Frankie Burgio (Point Boro)
11-Christopher Nucifora (Bergen Catholic) vs. 22-Jake Taylor (Delaware Valley)
6-Logan Roman (Old Bridge) vs. 27-Dom Digiacomo (Camden Catholic)
7-Kurt Wehner (Donovan Catholic) vs. 26-Mailk Asfour (Lodi)
10-Dalton Webber (Pope John) vs. 23-Charles Piccionie (Warren Hills)
15-Anthony Urso (Jackson Liberty) vs. 18-Richard Gomez (Matawan)
2-Jayden James (Delbarton) vs. 31-Ryder Connors (Cranford)
120
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney) vs. 32-Michael Hare (West Morris)
16-Lawrence Liss (Matawan) vs. 17-Nicholas Pallitto (Bergen Catholic)
9-Matthew Griffin (Roselle Park) vs. 24-Nathan Lubonski (Kingsway)
8-Xavier Ortega (Howell) vs. 25-Nick Clayton (High Point)
5-Adrian DeJesus (DePaul) vs. 28-Ethan Staples (Shawnee)
12-Tyler Redfield (Warren Hills) vs. 21-Scottie Sari (Southern)
13-Santino Danise (Hanover Park) vs. 20-Sowzrawca Tsay (Wayne Hills)
4-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 29-Dante Gismondi (Gateway/Woodbury)
3-Max Elton (Holy Spirit) vs. 30-Galiano Zeppadoro (Northern Burlington)
14-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic) vs. 19-Noah Michaels (Red Bank Catholic)
11-Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 22-Jackson Slotnick (St. Augustine)
6-Dylan Ross (Paramus Catholic) vs., 27-Jahir Aguilar (St. Thomas Aquinas)
7-Vincent Paino (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 26-Anthony Vitola (Manalapan)
10-Sean Markey (Bound Brook) vs. 23-Tucker Pazinko (Jackson Liberty)
15-Dezmond Lenaghan (Donovan Catholic) vs. 18-Tyler Venet (CBA)
2-Daniel Jones (Delbarton) vs. 31-Jaydin Brreto (Morris Hills)
126
1-Carson Walsh (Pope John) vs. 32-Noah Fontana (Mainland)
16-Anthony DePaul (St. Augustine) vs. 17-Ethan Kerlin (West Essex)
9-Michael Campanaro (West Morris) vs. 24-Gavin Duran (Ridge)
8-Sebastian Ortega (Howell) vs. 25-Chris Hong (Paramus)
5-Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) vs. 28-Logan Sichelstiel (Paulsboor)
12-AJ Falcone (CBA) vs. 21-Alex Zimmerman (Delsea)
13-Noah Kochman (Bergen Catholic vs. 20-Morgan Schwarz (St. Joseph-Metuchen)
4-Luke Stanich (Roxbury) vs. 29-Brandon Ribiero (Westfield)
3-Conor Collins (Southern) vs. 30-Kieran McNeil (Lyndhurst/North Arlington)
14-James Sloan (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 19-Anthony Viscido (Robbinsville)
11-Jake Zaltsman (St. John Vianney) vs. 22-Matt Roche (Delaware Valley)
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 27-Ryan Langenmayr (Lakeland)
7-Nathan Taylor (Kingsway) vs. 26-Ryan Mansueto (Raritan)
10-Marco Alarcon (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 23-Josh Lee (Warren Hills)
15-Chase Quenault (Delbarton) vs. 18-Sawyer Ostroff (Donovan Catholic)
2-Jackson Young (Camden Catholic) vs. 31-Alexander Grant (Freehold Township)
132
1-Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) vs. 32-Natan Tsyrlin (Fair Lawn)
16-Mason Livio (Pinelands) vs. 17-Blase Mele (Princeton)
9-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May) vs. 24-Derek Rodriguez (Bogota/Ridgefield Park)
8-Giovanni Scaifidi (Howell) vs. 25-Brendan Callahan (Kingsway)
5-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) vs. 28-Nicolas Balella (Hackettstown)
12-Donny Almeyda (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 21-Daniel Smith (Bridgewater-Raritan)
13-Joey Rondinelli (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 20-Nick Villani (Bernards)
4-Wyatt Stout (Southern) vs. 29-Alex Delaurier (Raritan)
3-Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) vs,. 30-Aidan Ott (Lacey)
14-Jack Nauta (Pope John) vs. 19-Chase Bish (Paulsboro)
11-Trevor Jones (Delbarton) vs. 22-Joe Dolci (Toms River North)
6-Patrick O'Keefe (St. John Vianney) vs. 27-Ryan Hartung (New Milford)
7-Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) vs. 26-Andrew Loniewski (South Plainfield)
10-Jack Myers (Morristown) vs. 23-Riley Halal (Bergen Catholic)
15-Gavin Heagele (Eastern) vs. 18-Vincent DePierro (Manalapan)
2-Donovan Chavis (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 31-Torey Falkinburg (Manasquan)
138
1-Alex Nini (CBA) vs. 32-Joey Macrino (West Essex)
16-Tim Kolshorn (Ridge) vs. 17-Tyler Lucia (Washington Township)
9-Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 24-Cole Pangborn (Rumson-Fair Haven)
8-Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg) vs. 25-William Cella (Hunterdon Central)
5-Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) vs. 28-Richard Davis (Donovan Catholic)
12-Angelo Messina (Freehold) vs. 21-Kyle Reiter (Paramus Catholic)
13-David DiPietro (Kingsway) vs. 2-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic)
4-Mateo Sgambellone (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 29-Joseph Rocco (Kearny)
3-Giovanni Alejandro (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 30-Nate Fletcher (Point Boro)
14-Shawn Redfield (Warren Hills) vs. 19-Michael Melillo (Newton)
11-Wayne Rold (Camden Catholic) vs. 22-Adam Hamdeh (Passaic Tech)
6-Branden Palcko (Paul VI) vs. 27-Christian Fojon (Ramsey)
7-Joe Giordano (Long Branch) vs. 26-Jackson Bush (Delaware Valley)
10-Ethan Composto (Westfield) vs. 23-Ryan Schimpt (Cherry Hill West)
15-Justin Holly (Pope John) vs. 18-Jason Brown (Cherokee)
2-Zach Reilley (Raritan) vs. 31-Vincent Faldetta (Egg Harbor)
144
1-Julian George (CBA) vs. 32-Tommy DiPietro (Kingsway)
16-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 17-Braden Kmak (Raritan)
9-Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City) vs. 24-Patrick Day (Phillipsburg)
8-Jonathan Fuller (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 25-Renaldo King (Rancocas Valley)
5-Jamar Dixon Jr. (Delsea) vs. 28-Liam Flanigan (Freehold Township)
12-Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon) vs. 21-James Conklin (Passaic Tech)
13-Hayden Hochstrasser (Southern) vs. 20-Noah Pagaduan (Deptford)
4-Richie Grungo (St. Augustine) vs. 29-Weston Edelman (Roxbury)
3-Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic) vs. 30-Justin Barr (West Orange)
14-Kieran Bruen (Howell) vs. 19-Jeremy Quezada (Dumont)
11-James Farina (Ocean) vs. 22-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic)
6-Brandon John Dean (West Morris) vs. 27-Lucas Marchese (Somerville)
7-Joseph Davi (Delberton) vs. 26-Logan Hrenenko (Sparta)
10-Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) vs. 23-Reece Smith (Kittatinny)
15-Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central) vs. 18-Anthony Barra (West Essex)
2-Yanni Charles (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 31-Jake Tenebruso (Old Bridge)
150
1-Matt Henrich (Southern) vs. 32-Mason Pirnik (Brick Memorial)
16-Cole Stangle (St. John Vianney) vs. 17-Adrien Laboy (Middle Township)
9-Drew Roskos (Delran) vs. 24-Tanner Perez (Mount Olive)
8-Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) vs. 25-Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley)
5-Donovan DiStefano (Wall) vs. 28-Dominic DelleMonache (Morris Knolls)
12-John Quinonez (Paramus Catholic) 21-Joey Ortega (A.L. Johnson)
13-Ben Garcia (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 2-Francesco Rossiter (Metuchen)
4-Christopher Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic) vs. 29-Colin Palumbo (Matawan)
3-Brody Conlin (St. Augustine Prep) vs. 30-Jason Chiodi (Gloucester City)
14-Stephen O'Neil Jr. (Seton Hall Prep) vs. 19-Lorenzo Caamano (Caldwell)
11-Landon Kearns (St. Thomas Aquinas) vs. 22-Cael Huxford (Jackson Memorial)
6-Tyler Barrett (CBA) vs. 27-Sean Walker (Lakeland)
7-Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 26-Riley Boos (Delsea)
10-Roman Onorato (Paulsboro) vs. 23-Jake Wacha (Pascack Hills)
15-Evan Mendez (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 18-Andres Cortes (Gateway/Woodbury)
2-Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) vs. 31-JuanDavid Argueta (Morristown)
157
1-Zach Ballante (Paramus Catholic) vs. 32-Justin Hatton (Washington Township)
16-Gustavo Alarcon (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 17-Ryan Detz (Pitman)
9-David Hussey (Middletown South) 24-Omar Tarecky (Passaic Tech)
8-Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge) vs. 25-Vincent Genna (St. Joseph-Metuchen)
5-Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) vs. 28-Billy Templeton (Montville)
12-Nick Bennet (Southern) vs. 21-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter's Prep)
13-Jack Thompson (Point Boro) vs. 20-Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees)
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton) vs. 29-Liam Packer (Phillipsburg)
3-Zander Silva (CBA) vs. 30-James Dacunto (North Warren)
14-Thalyor Sibblies (Newton) vs. 19-Matthew Castelli (Middletown North)
11-Nicholas Delorenzo (Toms River East) vs. 22-Cody Miller (Warren Hills)
6-Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington) vs. 27-Grady Keebler (Moorestown)
7-Jordan Chapman (Cranford) vs. 26-Jake Kreisberg (Gov. Livingston)
10-Austin Craft (Camden Catholic) vs. 23-Nicholas Franzen (Notre Dame)
15-Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny) vs. 18-Benjamin Dryden (Kingsway)
2-Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) vs. 31-Gavin Merkel (Howell)
165
1-Louis Cerchio (Delbarton) vs. 32-Trey Tallmadge (Brick Memorial)
16-Tyson Derenberger (Delsea) vs. 17-Ray Kohan (Pascack Valley)
9-Eric Broadie (Bergen Catholic) vs. 24-Michael Fuccilli (Don Bosco Prep)
8-Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine) vs. 25-Ian Flanagan (Caldwell)
5-Garrett Tettemer (Delaware Valley) vs. 28-Jeremy Pitcock (Tenafly)
12-Anthony Lawrence (CBA) vs. 21-Hunter Cleaver (Phillipsburg)
13-Kaleb Wright (Gloucester City) vs. 20-Joe Berryman (Freehold)
4-Michael Murphy (Westfield) vs. 29-Gavin Gomes (Morris Knolls)
3-Cole Velardi (Southern) Vs. 30-Isiah Ruiz (Cinnaminson)
14-Luke Tehis (Delran) vs. 19-Luke Hamann (Jackson Memorial)
11-Ryan Burton (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 22-Jason Petroski (Randolph)
6-Max Nevlin (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 27-Justus Niemeyer (South Plainfield)
7-Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic) vs. 26-Nicholas Sindoni (Clearview)
10-Sean Cowan (Absegami) vs. 23-Daniel Hennessey (Old Bridge)
15-Matt Leslie (Morris Hills) vs. 18-William Wilson (North Brunswick)
2-Jasiah Queen (St. John Vianney) vs. 31-Malik Reid (Franklin)
175
1-Simon Ruiz (Delbarton) vs. 32-Andrew Tighe (West Deptford)
16-Michael Drazek (Warren Hills) vs. 17-Mitch Bivona (Southern)
9-Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic) vs. 24-Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch)
8-Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) vs. 25-Avery Mack (Old Bridge)
5-Joshua Palacio (North Bergen) vs. 28-Richard Esterly (Robbinsville)
12-Alex Reyes (Holmdel) vs. 21-Thomas Cleary (St. John Vianney)
13-Nick Stump (CBA) vs. 20-John Hangey (Cherokee)
4-Jared Schoppe (Delsea) vs. 29-Anthony Forte (Morris Hills)
3-Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) vs. 30-Jacob Shannon (Emerson/Park Ridge)
14-Cole McFadden (Pitman) vs. 19-Nick Layton (Ocean City)
11-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 22-Adam Bowles (South Plainfield)
6-Rocco Dellegatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 27-Connor Hille (Phillipsburg)
7-Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic) vs. 26-Lucas Esposito (Cranford)
10-Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) vs. 23-Carmen Marano (St. Peter's Prep)
15-Michael Feliciano (Colonia) vs. 18-Ty Smith (Lenape)
2-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial) vs. 31-Deryk Hannold (Williamstown)
190
1-Michael Dellagatta (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 32-Tyler Duffy (Pascack Hills)
16-Ethan Mendel (Northern HighlandS) vs. 17-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep)
9-Vincent Lee (Delbarton) vs. 24-Ben Szuba (Brick Memorial)
8-DJ Henry (Howell) vs. 25-Danny Digiovacchino (Delse)
5-Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon) vs. 28-Michael Palmieri (Red Bank Catholic)
12-Frankie Martino (Passaic Valley) vs. 21-Sam Myers (Audubon)
13-Shane Kanterman (Cranford) vs. 20-Cole DuBois (West Deptford)
4-Xavier Williams (Paramus Catholic) vs. 29-Aidan Harrington (Freehold Township)
3-Anthony Harris (St. Peter's Prep) vs. 30-Nick Doktor (Clifton)
14-Brian Christie (St. Joseph-Metuchen) vs. 19-Collin French (Southern)
11-Caleb Rivera (Phillipsburg) vs. 22-Mason Brown (Williamstown)
6-George Rhodes (Absegami) vs. 27-Arthur Rosu (West Orange)
7-Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May) vs. 26-Matt Coon (Lacey)
10-Joey Witcoski (Hillsborough) vs. 23-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven)
15-Jake Klein (Jackson Liberty) vs. 18-Leo Varga (Bergen Catholic)
2-Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) vs. 31-Nathan Faxon (Gov. Livingston)
215
1-Joseph Abill (Clifton) vs 32-Matthew Murray (Paramus Catholic)
16-Matt Jones Hillsborough) vs. 17-Henry Forte (Delbarton)
9-Robert Canterino (CBA) vs. 24-Justin Krosnicki (Jackson Memorial)
8-Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) vs. 25-Cosmo Zaccaro (Central)
5-Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) vs. 28-Nick Benjamino (Freehold Township)
12-Steven Coghan (St. Thomas Aquinas) vs. 21-Collin Elam (Ewing)
13-Robert Etkins (Don Bosco Prep) vs. 20-Joey Toner (Gateway/Woodbury)
4-Riley O'Boyle (Southern) vs. 29-Adam Mashfej (Wayne Hills)
3-AJ Fricchione (Bergen Catholic) vs. 30-Christopher Oliver (Ridge)
14-Alejandro Camerena (Pascack Hills) vs. 19-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep)
11-Jonathan Graham (Highland/Triton) vs. 22-Anderson Olcott (Delaware Valley)
6-Jarrett Pantuso (Warren Hills) vs. 27-Lucas Ainbinder (Middletown North)
7-Hudson Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven) vs. 26-Tommy Borgia (West Morris)
10-James Lynch (Toms River East) vs. 23-Christopher San Paolo (Kingsway)
15-Michael Foley (St. John Vianney) vs. 18-John Vinciguerra (Woodstown)
2-Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 31-Robert McDevitt (Holy Spirit)
285
1-Jimmy Mullen (St. Joseph-Montvale) vs. 32-Jackson Youtz (Mount Olive)
16-Jackson Harris (Shawnee) vs. 17-Connor Martin (Delbarton)
9-Anthony Evangelista (Southern) vs. 24-Luis Valente (Jackson Liberty)
8-John Wargo (Phillipsburg) vs. 25-Connor Reynolds (St. Peter's Prep)
5-Ryan Fischer (Jackson Memorial) vs. 28-Gabriel McCulloch (Bloomfield)
12-Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills) vs. 21-Josue Cordoba (Plainfield)
13-Ike Sholders (Gateway/Woodbury) vs. 20-Arik Hums (High Point)
4-Daniel Elyash (Paramus) vs. 29-Jacob Howland (Hamilton West)
3-Lorenzo Poretella (Red Bank Catholic) vs. 30-Nick Gellien (Sterling)
14-Kei'sun Sanders (Wall) vs. 19-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic)
11-Christian Quandt (Hillsborough) vs. 22-Cameron Bauman (Voorhees)
6-Rocco Bennet (Delsea) vs. 28-Ren Yoshikubo (River Dell)
7-Scott Lynch (Audubon) vs. 26-Sam Rock (Donovan Catholic)
10-Jake Tulli (St. Joseph-Montvle) vs. 23-Spencer Ribitzki (West Milford)
15-Edison Andino (Millville) vs. 18-Gvin McGill (Rutherford)
2-Max Acciard (Paramus Catholic) vs. 31-Artem Reinikov-Jouk (Manalapan)