Last season's All-Shore Teams were senior-heavy, but there are plenty of players returning with 2021-22 postseason recognition on their resume -- including five who were Shore Sports Network All-Shore selections.

Below is a list of returning players who were All-Shore or All-Division picks by Shore Sports Network last March.

Shore Sports Network All-Shore

First Team

Darius Adams, So., Guard, Manasquan

Not only was Adams the lone underclassman on the First-Team All-Shore team, but he did it as a freshman. In his first high-school season, Adams led Manasquan – the No. 2 team in the final Shore Sports Network Top 10 – in scoring with 14.3 points as its top offensive threat and was at his best in leading the Warriors to their fourth straight appearance in the Shore Conference championship game, as well as a third straight NJSIAA sectional championship.

Since his dazzling freshman year at Manasquan, Adams has continued to pump up his profile. He is considered a top 50 prospect in the Class of 2025 by Rivals and holds scholarship offers from Rutgers, Seton Hall, Syracuse and St. John’s. With four starters back who are juniors or sophomores, Adams and the Warriors are poised for big things in 2023.

Manasquan freshman Darius Adams. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com)

Second Team

Isaac Hester, Sr., Guard, Ranney

Hester was a First-Team All-Shore selection as a sophomore and banked a Second-Team selection in 2021-22, when he averaged a career-best 19.3 points per game for a Ranney squad that was ranked in the Top 10 to end the season, but could not get over the hump against the better Shore Conference teams on its schedule. This year, Hester leads a young team that, with the addition of Patrick School transfer Jahlil Bethea, could round into a contender by February.

Ranney junior Isaac Hester shoots over Manchester D'Maari Brown (2) and Savon Myers (1). (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com)

Jayden Holmes-Cotter, Sr., Forward, Freehold Twp.

Holmes-Cotter made the leap from promising underclassman to dominant junior in 2021-22 and snagged a Second-Team All-Shore selection for his efforts. The 6-foot-5 bruiser was the only player in the Shore Conference to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, which included a 43-points, 22-rebound masterpiece in a win over Donovan Catholic. His season highlight was a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Freehold Township a first-round Shore Conference Tournament win over Middletown North.

Freehold Township junior Jayden Holmes-Cotter challenges a shot by Donovan Catholic senior Jalin Butler. (Photo: Richard E. O'Donnell)

Third Team

Samir Padilla, Sr., Guard, Jackson Memorial

On Jackson Memorial’s balanced team, Padilla was the top scorer at 13.4 points per game while also helping to spark its turnover-crazed defense with 3.64 steals per game. With Padilla helping to lead the way, Jackson Memorial reached the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals, as well as the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group IV semifinals.

Jackson Memorial junior Samir Padilla. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com)

Will Bradley, Sr., Guard, CBA

Bradley was big-shot-maker for a CBA team that stormed out of the gate, scuffled at the end of the regular season, then surged into the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals with an under-the-radar roster. He averaged a team-high 11.5 points and leads another solid Colts core that returns three other starters to a balanced, athletic, versatile featured five.

CBA junior Will Bradley. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com)

Shore Sports Network All-Division

By Current Divisions

Class A North

Jayden Holmes-Cotter, Sr., Forward, Freehold Twp.*

Will Bradley, Sr., Guard, CBA*

Joe White, Sr., Guard/Forward, CBA***

Damien Padilla, Sr., Forward, Howell***

Class A Central

Ben Kipnis, Jr., Guard, Holmdel*

Nick Seeloch, Jr., Guard, Holmdel**

Jack O’Leary, Sr., Guard/Forward, Raritan**

James Vallillo, Jr., Forward, Holmdel**

Connor Howard, Sr., Guard, St. John Vianney**(Class B North)

Evan Romano, So., Guard/Forward, Holmdel***

Colin Haluska, Sr., Guard, Matawan***

Christian DiGiso, Jr., Guard, Freehold Boro***(Class B North)

Kyle Verriest, Sr., Guard, St. John Vianney***(Class B North)

Class A South

Samir Padilla, Sr., Guard, Jackson Memorial*

Josh Michigan, Sr., Guard, Brick Memorial*

Brian Starrett, Sr., Guard, Brick Memorial**

Respect Tyleek, Sr., Guard, Jackson Memorial**

Dylan Russell, Sr., Forward, Toms River East***

Keith Adame, Sr., Guard, Jackson Memorial***

Micah Ford, Jr., Forward, Toms River North***

Manny Vargas, Sr., Guard, Toms River East***

Class B North

Nick Valentino, Sr., Guard, Red Bank*

Will Surdez, Sr., Guard, Colts Neck*

Collin Teter, Jr., Forward, Red Bank**

Dylan Csik, Sr., Guard, Middletown South**(Class A North)

Tyler Spencer, Sr., Guard, Colts Neck***

Michael Belcher, Jr., Forward, Colts Neck***

Mac Colantino, Sr., Guard, Middletown North***

Class B Central

Kevin Burns, Sr., Guard, Point Beach*

Davon Foster, Sr., Guard, Asbury Park**

Sha’born Goodman, Sr., Guard, Asbury Park***

Jaheim Hill, Sr., Guard, Keansburg***

Class B South

Chris Venturoso, Sr., Guard/Forward, Lacey*

Evan Weiner, Sr., Forward, Manchester**

Alex Jenkoski, Sr., Guard, Brick**

Troy Buxton, Sr., Guard, Lacey**

Miles Chevalier, Jr., Guard, Central**(Class A South)

Dylan Hall, Sr., Guard, Lacey***

Shikeith Gordon, Sr., Guard, Barnegat***

John Truhan, Sr., Guard, Central***(Class A South)

Class C North

Darius Adams, So., Guard, Manasquan*

Ryan Frauenheim, Jr., Guard, Manasquan*

Isaac Hester, Sr., Guard, Ranney*(Class B Central)

Stephen Mellett, Sr., Guard/Forward, Point Boro**

Griffin Linstra, So., Guard, Manasquan**

Alex Konov, Jr., Guard/Forward, Manasquan**

Gioacchino Panzini, Jr., Guard, St. Rose**(Class A Central with Red Bank Catholic)

Noah Knauf, Sr., Guard, Point Boro***

Drew Buck, Jr., Guard, Ranney***(Class B Central)

Class C South

Zayier Dean, So., Guard, Ocean*(Class C North)

Alex George, Jr., Guard, Shore**(Class A Central)

Ta’haj Wiggins, Sr., Forward, Monmouth**(Class C North)

Liam Gajewski, Sr., Guard, Shore***(Class A Central)