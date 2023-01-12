Get our free mobile app

The Shore Conference has released the 2023 high school football schedule. Dates and times will be finalized at a later date.

As far as division realignment goes, the big change is in the American Division where Toms River North will move up from the Colonial Division to replace Manalapan and compete with the likes of Red Bank Catholic, Rumson-Fair Haven, Middletown South, Donovan Catholic, and Wall. Toms River North finished the 2022 season 14-0, won the inaugural Group 5 state title, and finished No. 1 in the Shore with a roster comprised mostly of juniors and sophomores.

READ MORE: 2023 Shore Conference HS Football Divisions

Point Boro makes a big jump up three divisions from the Independence Division to the Colonial Division, as does Raritan. Point Boro has gone 19-3 the last two seasons with one sectional title and Raritan has reached two straight sectional championship games.

Asbury Park also moves up from the small-school Patriot Division to compete in the Constitution Division with schools in the Group 2 and Group 3 range.

Three of the divisions are complete changes with six new teams in each, and one division has five new teams.

2023 Shore Conference Football Schedule

2023 Football Schedule loading...

2023 Football Schedule 2 loading...