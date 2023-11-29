Walmart Making Yet Another Massive Change You Might Actually Like
If you haven't been to a Walmart store lately, you've missed A LOT.
The biggest thing has been the thorough makeover that cost Walmart $9 million to modernize their stores. But the retail giant is far from being finished rolling out the changes.
New Feature Planned For Walmart Stores
Walmarts are pretty much everywhere in the U.S. CEO John Furner noted in a press release earlier this month there is "nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart."
That should make it easy to buy stuff rather quickly when shopping with Walmart.
Walmart, however, thinks it can do even better. According to TheStreet.com, the store has big plans to speed up the delivery of online orders.
The website is reporting Walmart hopes to open more than 40 "mini post offices" or "parcel stations" across the country.
A press release from Walmart states there are currently more than 4,000 stores operating as delivery hubs. The parcel stations will be added to those stores in an effort to cutdown on the time between when an online order is placed and its delivery.
How Walmart's New Parcel Stations Will Work
While adding a parcel station might seem like just another step in the order fulfillment process, Walmart says it is actually streamlining its operation.
"Parcel stations help us move goods even faster to a customer's home by using our Private Fleet to transport more online orders," Walmart announced.
The stations will serve as a mini post office of sorts. Packages will come into the station and then be delivered to the homes from there.
READ MORE: Avoid Shopping At Walmart This Day Of The Week At All Costs
Walmart says this will give customers more time to place online orders and provide better access to merchandise that can be sent out via Next Day Delivery.
TheStreet.com reported the initial 40 parcel stations will open in:
- Texas
- California
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Florida
- Pennsylvania
- Maryland
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
Additional parcel stations are planned for 2024.
"Collectively, the entire process build density to lower the cost of delivery, which we can reinvest back into the customer experience," Walmart says.
LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future'
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker