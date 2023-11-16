From chalkboards to chic floors, what was once a high school has now been turned into a crazy nice apartment complex.

What is Bowtie High?

Bowtie High was an old high school that sat abandoned for around 10 years. That is, until a trio of millennial real estate investors, Adam Colucci, Jesse Wig and Dan Spanovich, purchased it for $100,000 and turned it into luxury apartments. While the $100,000 may sound like a steal, it took an extra $3.3 million and 18 months to get this 31-unit complex up to spec, according to House Beautiful.

Where is Bowtie High?

The unique complex sits in the Homestead, Pennsylvania, which is southeast of downtown Pittsburg.

How much does it cost to live at Bowtie High?

Looking at current availability, you can get a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom from $1,275 to $1650 and a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom for $1,950. The units feature updated appliances, in-unit laundry, smart outlets, large walk-in closets, and more!

Bowtie High special features and amenities:

Aside from the fancy, schmancy apartments themselves, you also get some pretty sweet bonuses with the building.

Garage parking (with Tesla/EV charging)

fitness center (Peloton included)

Common/entertainment space complete with couches and shuffleboard

Office/conference space

Despite the modern touches, they did keep some of the original character, such as flooring and the high school's basketball court.

It's warming to see something old and abandoned transform into something so beautiful. The group of investors have plans to do it again with another school, according to CNBC Make It.

Now for the fun part. Let's see this thing!

It seems like it would be easy to feel a sense of community living in a place like this.

