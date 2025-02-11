Paul McCartney Announces Last-Minute New York Club Show

Paul McCartney has announced a last-minute show at New York's Bowery Ballroom taking place tonight — and, shocker, it's already sold out.

The former Beatle will rock the 600-capacity club at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Tickets were available exclusively at the Bowery Ballroom box office, with none sold online. No tickets will be available at the door, so fans are discouraged from lining up outside the venue unless they've already secured a ticket.

The Bowery Ballroom is a far cry from the site of McCartney's most recent shows. The 82-year-old rocker wrapped the latest leg of his Got Back tour in December with two consecutive performances at London's O2 Arena. The Got Back trek launched in 2022 and has taken McCartney to arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Europe and Australia.

Is a New Paul McCartney Album Coming Soon?

At the moment, McCartney's Bowery Ballroom show appears to just be a fun, surprise one-off gig. But artists historically pull these types of stunts to kick off a promotional cycle — and there's reason to believe McCartney has some new music up his sleeve.

When asked about his New Year's resolutions in a December 2024 fan Q&A on his website, McCartney said: "Here's one: finish an album! I've been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I'm hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how's about that? 'My New Year's resolution is to finish a new album!'"

McCartney released his last studio album, McCartney III, in December 2020. He released One Hand Clapping, the Wings live-in-studio album that had been shelved for nearly 50 years, in June 2024. A documentary film of the same name hit theaters in September.