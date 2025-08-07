Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Dead at 48

Brandon Blackstock — a talent manager who was Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and Reba McEntire's stepson — has died.

He was 48 years old.

According to a statement from his family shared with People, Blackstock died after a cancer battle.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," the statement reads. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Clarkson and Blackstock had two children together, 11-year-old daughter River Rose and 9-year-old son Remy Alexander.

The news comes just hours after Clarkson postponed all August dates of her Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency due to Blackstock's illness.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," her statement said.

Brandon Blackstock's Marriage to Kelly Clarkson

Blackstock and Clarkson met at the ACM Awards in 2006, when Blackstock was still married to his former wife Melissa Ashworth, but reconnected again later on and married in 2013.

He also served as the singer's manager.

Clarkson has said that her 2015 song "Piece by Piece" was inspired by Blackstock's healing affect on her life, compared to her difficult relationship with her father as a child.

They welcomed their first child, River, in 2014 and their second, Remy, in 2016.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, and a contentious, two-year legal battle followed.

Their divorce was finalized in March 2022.

More Country Connections

Reba McEntire was previously married to Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock. McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock is Brandon's half-brother.

During Blackstock's time at his father's company, Starstruck Entertainment, he spent time managing Blake Shelton's career and was also a road manager for Rascal Flatts.

In addition to the two children he shares with Clarkson, Blackstock was a father to two children from a previous marriage, Seth and Savannah.

He is also survived by his children, his father Narvel Blackstock, siblings Shelby, Shawna and Cassidy and grandson Lake.

No funeral information is available at this time.