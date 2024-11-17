New York’s Smallest Town Is Home To 50 People

If you like to really get to know your neighbors and everyone who lives in your town, you might want to consider moving here.

The smallest town in New York State is home to only 50 people so the chances that everyone would know your name is very high.

According to the 2020 census, the population of New York City is 8,335,897 while the tiniest town is well short of that number.

The smallest place in New York State is.....Dering Harbor.

Dering Harbor is a village located in the town of Shelter Island. According to the 2020 census, there are 50 people who call Dering Harbor home.

Apparently, there was a huge population boost since the 2010 census because back then there were only 11 people living in Dering Harbor.

The 50 people living in Dering Harbor is the most amount of people to call it home since the US Census started recording statistics.

Historical population Census Pop. Note %± 1920 3 — 1930 39 1,200.0% 1940 34 −12.8% 1950 4 −88.2% 1960 19 375.0% 1970 24 26.3% 1980 16 −33.3% 1990 28 75.0% 2000 13 −53.6% 2010 11 −15.4% 2020 50 354.5%

Dering Harbor is located in Suffolk County on Long Island and was incorporated into a village in 1916.

The median household income in Dering Harbor is $33,750 and the median family income is $98,750. Nobody in the village was living below the National poverty line.

If you are thinking of moving in, just know it will cost you a pretty penny. According to Zillow, there is only one home listed for sale and right now it is listed for just over $7 million dollars.