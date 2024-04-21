Rite Aid: Here’s The Latest Location To Close In Buffalo

In Buffalo, we’ve seen massive brands like Bed Bath & Beyond and Christmas Tree Shop disappear. We’ve also seen several chains like TGI Fridays, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Outback Steakhouse, and Bonefish Grill close locations across New York State.

After the news broke last year that Rite Aid was in financial trouble, several locations started slowly disappearing from the area.

What Happened To Rite Aid?

Rite Aid empty shelve Getty Images loading...

Rite Aid is clearly going through some tough times financially. Last year, the popular drugstore chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and soon after announced they'll be closing over 400 locations across the U.S.

Read More: Rite Aid Will Be Closing These Buffalo Locations

They began the process last year by selling 150 of those locations nationwide, including three here in Western New York. Their location at 452 Main Street in Buffalo closed last year, followed by 2453 Elmwood Ave. in Kenmore. They also sold a parcel of land at 15 Arnold Street in the city of Buffalo.

Months later, Business Insider reported that Rite Aid will close 77 more U.S. locations in 2024, and so far, eight Rite Aid stores in the Buffalo area have closed or will eventually close.

Now, it looks like even more Rite Aid stores in Western New York will be shutting down.

Rite Aid: Latest Location To Close In Buffalo, New York

Rite Aid store Getty Images loading...

A spokesman for Rite Aid confirmed to Buffalo Business First that their location at 2047 Sheridan Drive in Buffalo will shut their doors on May 19th, with the pharmacy closing even earlier on April 30th.

Here Are All Of The Rite Aid Locations Closed Or Closing In Buffalo, New York

2474 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo - CLOSED

CLOSED 452 Main St., Buffalo - CLOSED

CLOSED 2453 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore - CLOSED

CLOSED 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga - CLOSED

CLOSED 2047 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo - Pharmacy closing April 30; Retail closing May 19

Pharmacy closing April 30; Retail closing May 19 3249 Sheridan Drive, Amherst - Pharmacy closed; Retail closing May 21

Pharmacy closed; Retail closing May 21 459 South Transit St., Lockport - Pharmacy closing April 29; Retail closing May 19

Pharmacy closing April 29; Retail closing May 19 47 Niagara St., Tonawanda - Pharmacy closing May 14; Retail closing May 19

