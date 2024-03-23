Western New York Students Will Get Extra Day Off In April
Many students across Western New York will be getting an extra day off in the month of April.
Thousands of people are expected to come into the area on Monday, April 8th to view the Solar Eclipse, many local schools have decided to give the kids, teachers, bus drivers, and other staff the day off.
EXTRA: WHERE TO GET FREE ECLIPSE SUNGLASSES IN WNY
Not only will that allow them to view the Eclipse where they want to, but it will help with traffic congestion. With more vehicles on the roads around Western New York on that Monday, not having school buses and parent pick-up at local schools should help ease any traffic issues.
The Solar Eclipse is set to begin around 2:04 pm and then be a Full Total Eclipse around 3:18 pm and be completely over by 4:32 pm. Those times are right around when school ends in Western New York.
EXTRA: WILL STORES BE CLOSED ON APRIL 8TH?
As a parent, you will need to plan on having your kids at home that day.
Here is a look at the school districts that will be off on Monday, April 8th.
ALLEGHENY AND CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES
Allegany-Limestone - Closed
Andover - Open
Belfast - Open
Bolivar-Richburg - Closed
Cattaraugus Little Valley - Closed
Cuba Rushford - Closed
Ellicottville - Closed
Fillmore - Closed
Franklinville - Closed
Friendship - Closed
Genesee Valley - Open
Gowanda - Closed
Hinsdale - Closed
Pioneer - Closed
Randolph Academy - Closed
Salamanca - Closed
Whitesville - Closed
ERIE COUNTY
Akron - Closed
Alden - Closed
Amherst - Closed
Buffalo Public - Closed
Cheektowaga - Closed
Cheektowaga Sloan - Closed
Clarence - Closed
Cleveland Hill - Closed
Depew - Closed
East Aurora - Closed
Eden - Closed
Erie 1 BOCES - Closed
Frontier - Closed
Grand Island - Closed
Kenmore - Closed
Hamburg - Closed
Holland - Closed
Iroquois - Closed
Lackawanna - Closed
Lake Shore - Closed
Lancaster - Closed
Maryvale - Closed
North Collins - Closed
Orchard Park - Closed
Sweet Home - Closed
Springville - Closed
Tonawanda - Closed
West Seneca - Closed
Williamsville - Closed
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY
Bemus Point - Closed
Brocton - Closed
Cassadaga - Closed
Chautauqua Lake - Closed
Erie 2 BOCES - Closed
Falconer - Closed
Forestville - Closed
Fredonia - Closed
Frewsburg - Closed
Panama - Closed
Pine Valley - Closed
Ripley - Closed
Sherman - Closed
Southwestern - Closed
NIAGARA AND ORLEANS COUNTIES
Albion - Closed
Barker - Closed
Lewiston-Porter - Closed
Lockport - Closed
Lyndonville - Closed
Medina - Closed
Newfane - Closed
