Many students across Western New York will be getting an extra day off in the month of April.

Thousands of people are expected to come into the area on Monday, April 8th to view the Solar Eclipse, many local schools have decided to give the kids, teachers, bus drivers, and other staff the day off.

Not only will that allow them to view the Eclipse where they want to, but it will help with traffic congestion. With more vehicles on the roads around Western New York on that Monday, not having school buses and parent pick-up at local schools should help ease any traffic issues.

The Solar Eclipse is set to begin around 2:04 pm and then be a Full Total Eclipse around 3:18 pm and be completely over by 4:32 pm. Those times are right around when school ends in Western New York.

As a parent, you will need to plan on having your kids at home that day.

Here is a look at the school districts that will be off on Monday, April 8th.

ALLEGHENY AND CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES

Allegany-Limestone - Closed

Andover - Open

Belfast - Open

Bolivar-Richburg - Closed

Cattaraugus Little Valley - Closed

Cuba Rushford - Closed

Ellicottville - Closed

Fillmore - Closed

Franklinville - Closed

Friendship - Closed

Genesee Valley - Open

Gowanda - Closed

Hinsdale - Closed

Pioneer - Closed

Randolph Academy - Closed

Salamanca - Closed

Whitesville - Closed

ERIE COUNTY

Akron - Closed

Alden - Closed

Amherst - Closed

Buffalo Public - Closed

Cheektowaga - Closed

Cheektowaga Sloan - Closed

Clarence - Closed

Cleveland Hill - Closed

Depew - Closed

East Aurora - Closed

Eden - Closed

Erie 1 BOCES - Closed

Frontier - Closed

Grand Island - Closed

Kenmore - Closed

Hamburg - Closed

Holland - Closed

Iroquois - Closed

Lackawanna - Closed

Lake Shore - Closed

Lancaster - Closed

Maryvale - Closed

North Collins - Closed

Orchard Park - Closed

Sweet Home - Closed

Springville - Closed

Tonawanda - Closed

West Seneca - Closed

Williamsville - Closed

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

Bemus Point - Closed

Brocton - Closed

Cassadaga - Closed

Chautauqua Lake - Closed

Erie 2 BOCES - Closed

Falconer - Closed

Forestville - Closed

Fredonia - Closed

Frewsburg - Closed

Panama - Closed

Pine Valley - Closed

Ripley - Closed

Sherman - Closed

Southwestern - Closed

NIAGARA AND ORLEANS COUNTIES

Albion - Closed

Barker - Closed

Lewiston-Porter - Closed

Lockport - Closed

Lyndonville - Closed

Medina - Closed

Newfane - Closed

