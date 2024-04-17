These Signs Will Be Posted All Over New York
This week no matter where you live or travel to in New York, you will see this sign along the 90 and other highways across the state.
READ MORE: NEW TRAFFIC LAW GOES INTO EFFECT IN NEW YORK
This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and the New York State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones.
Many of the signs along highways in New York will have the same message..."Slow Down In Work Zones"
READ MORE: UNPROFESSIONAL ROADWORK COMES UNDER FIRE ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Drivers are being encouraged to slow down, be alert, and show appreciation for the hard-working men and women of highway crews.
According to the National Safety Council, worker deaths in construction zones have skyrocketed since 2010.
Since 2010, work zone deaths have increased 52%. Fatality data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows an average of 54 worker-pedestrians are killed per year after being struck by vehicles in work zones.
For more work zone accident information you can click HERE
