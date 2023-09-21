Popular New York Burger Place To Be On National TV
There is one thing that we all know: Producers out in Hollywood love coming east to feature all the amazing food places we have here in New York.
It looks like it will happen again as it was announced that a very popular Burger place in New York will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Best in Chow".
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
Mister Sizzle's hasn't been around for a long time. They opened their Buffalo location in 2021 and soon became known for their unique burger creations and boozy milkshakes. They have grown so quickly that they are expected to open up a second location in Clarence soon.
The "Best in Chow" episode featuring Mr. Sizzle's is expected to air this Saturday ar 12:30 pm.
Mr. Sizzle's isn't the first local restaurant to be featured on National TV.
Here are 6 Restaurants that were featured on the Food Network.
1. Anchor Bar - The home of the "Original Buffalo Wing", the Anchor Bar has been featured on several different shows on the Food Network. Some of the shows include Food Wars, Food Paradise, and Throw Down with Bobby Flay.
2. Las Puertas Buffalo - Located at 385 Rhode Island Street in Downtown Buffalo, Las Puertas was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate" during the episode "In the Last Place You'd Expect"
3. Schwabl's - Known for their Beef on Weck, Schwabl's located on Center Road in West Seneca was featured on the show "No Reservations"
4. Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen - Another Buffalo spot known for its Beef on Weck, Charlie The Butcher's Kitchen on Wehrle Drive was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate"
5. Duff's Wings - Another wing spot was highlighted on the Food Network. Duff's was featured on the show "Food Wars"
6. Wing Kings - It's Buffalo so you know people from all over the world come for the wings. Wing Kings located on Elmwood Ave was featured on the show "Food Paradise".
Many more restaurants like Grover's, The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, and Mulberry Italian Ristorante have been featured on Triple D "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives"