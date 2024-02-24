Massive Heatwave On The Way To New York State

Is Winter officially over for New York State?

After this weekend where we could see some scattered snow showers across the state, a massive heatwave is on the way and that could mean the end of Winter.

The National Weather Service is calling for well-above average temperatures for much of next week as we wrap up February and head into March.

We could also be looking at possible record high temperatures across the state as well. In Rochester the high temperature could get into the lower 60s by mid-week next week and that will be very close to the record highs.

So it might be time to put those snow shovels away for good for this winter season.

