Iconic New York Deli Named One Of Best In The World

A new list of the best and most iconic restaurants in the world includes several from New York State.

The website tasteatlas.com put out a list of the 150 Most legendary restaurants in the world making it number 11 on the list is one of the most iconic spots in all of New York State.

In at number 11 on the list is the famous Katz's Delicatessen in New York City. Katz's has been a staple for New York City residents and visitors since it first opened in 1888.

Katz's is known for their famous pastrami on rye sandwich. The massive sandwich is full of perfectly cured, smoked, and seasoned pastrami stacked high on rye bread.

They are located on the southwest corner of Houston and Ludlow Streets on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and are known as the oldest delicatessen in New York City.

Katz has also been featured in several Hollywood movies. It was the place where the famous "I'll have what she is having" scene when "When Harry Met Sally".

It was also featured in the movies "Donnie Brasco" and "Across The Universe".

Katz's is the only New York restaurant to make it into the Top 50 on the list. Check out all the Top 50 legendary restaurants HERE.

