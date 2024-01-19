New Yorkers Can Use This Homemade De-icer In A Pinch

The snow is flying across New York and it looks like it won't stop for a while.

Some people in New York are stuck at home and can't get to a store because of the weather or travel bans.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields

It should take about 5 minutes to make this homemade de-icer.

STEP ONE:

Start with a gallon-size pitcher or container.

STEP TWO:

Pour 1 tablespoon of rubbing alcohol into the pitcher.

STEP THREE:

Pour 1 teaspoon of Dawn dish soap into the pitcher

STEP FOUR:

Add 1/2 Gallon of HOT Water to the pitcher and mix up all the ingredients.

STEP FIVE:

Take your mixture and pour it over your steps and sidewalks.

If you find that you run out of the mixture, you can always make it again or just double up the ingredients and that should give you enough to cover the entire area.

The one reason I like this mixture is that most people already have all the ingredients in their homes, so you can use this recipe in a pinch if you run out of salt or if you want to try something new.

