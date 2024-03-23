Erie County Sheriffs Warn Of New Scam Using Their Name

There is a new scam going around Western New York and it is using the Erie County Sheriff's name to try and steal your money.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is once again warning residents in Erie County to be on high alert for this scam. This scam first popped up in Western New York back in December 2023 and it looks like it is back again.

EXTRA: THESE NEW YORK AREA CODES ARE KNOWN FOR SCAMS

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning people that a scam caller is pretending to be a member of the Sheriff's Office going by the name Captain Greg Savage and that he is part of the "Warrants and Citations" division.

The scam caller tells people that they need to discuss an urgent matter and to call him back at 716-831-xxxx. The caller always leaves a 716 number that starts with 831.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Here are some facts The Erie County Sheriff's Office has shared:

There is currently no “Captain Greg Savage” employed by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Erie County Sheriff's is called the “Erie County Sheriff’s Office,” not the “Erie County Sheriff’s Department”

The correct number for the ECSO Warrant Office is (716) 858-3287

The Erie County Sheriffs are telling residents that if they get a call like this they should hang up immediately.

EXTRA: CAN YOU GET A TICKET FOR EATING AND DRIVING IN NEW YORK?

This scam is just like the one that used the Erie County Sheriff's office's name back in December, except the caller was using a different name and phone number.

Get our free mobile app

If you have fallen victim to this scam, you should contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office as soon as you can.

Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself: Gallery Credit: Maria Danise

This Scam Was Sent To My House Can you get your money back if you get scammed? Gallery Credit: Rob Banks