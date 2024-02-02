Eggs Prices Set To Skyrocket In New York
We could see the prices of eggs skyrocket here in New York State due to an outbreak of Avian Flu in California.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields
Now We have seen a surge like this before. It was last year that a similar surge in avian influenza led to low levels of production of eggs. The low amount of supply leads to a record price increase.
As of this writing, the National average price for a dozen eggs is around $2.20. That is more than half of the record-high price we saw last year during the previous avian influenza outbreak. Last year, egg prices reached a record high of $4.82 per dozen.
Will we see prices that high again? If the outbreak of avian influenza isn't contained and the supply of eggs drops again, we could see the average price of a dozen eggs spike again later this month.
Egg prices have already increased by nearly 12% in January from December of 2023.
The good news is that with the supply chain hopefully returning to normal soon, the average price for all foods is expected to remain stagnant in 2024. They should also remain well below the record highs we saw back in late 2022 and early 2023.
