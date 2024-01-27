Former New York TV News Anchor Lands New Job

It has been several weeks since viewers have seen this local TV news anchor on the air and now it looks like it will be a long time until they see him again.

Chris Horvatits left WIVB Channel 4 at the end of 2023 when his contract was up. He was soon replaced by former Spectrum One morning news anchor Scott Patterson.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields

He has been hired to act as the Sheriff's Public Information officer, which means we could see Horvtatis back on TV, just this time representing the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

Horvatits was with WIVB Channel Four for six years before moving on to his new role with the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

2023 was a year of change for local television stations in Western New York. Horvatits was just one of several local news anchors, reporters, and meteorologists to make a move last year. Check out some of the other moves that were made HERE.

