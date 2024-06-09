There’s lots of reasons why people are proud to call Buffalo, New York home, including the area’s top options for education.

If you have kids, and you’re thinking about relocating to the Western New York area, you’ve probably already considered the quality of life, options for housing, abundance of extracurricular activities, and the quality school districts located here.

The question is; which schools are at the top of the list?

High school has the potential to set the stage for a child’s future academic and career success, so if parents and students have the option to choose which one they attend, it can be a game-changing and important decision.

Parents will be happy to know that there are many high schools in the Buffalo, New York area that provide resources for their students to excel and thrive. So which ones are the very best?

The Ranking Of The Best High Schools In The Buffalo, New York Area

U.S. News & World Report recently released their 2024 list of the best high schools in the United States. The news outlet looked at metrics like college readiness, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and college curriculum breadth to rank which high schools deserve to be dubbed the very best of the best.

We’ve scoured through their data to determine the top 10 local high schools (both public and private) here in Western New York.

According to the data from U.S. News & World Report, here are the ten best high schools located in the Buffalo, New York area.

The 10 Best High Schools In Western New York According to U.S. News & World Report , here is the ranking of the top 10 high schools in the Buffalo, New York area. Gallery Credit: Canva