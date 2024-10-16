The Best And Worst Numbers For Your Next Lottery Ticket
The jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball continue to grow and if you are looking for an edge, there are some numbers you should be using and some you should be staying away from.
The website vegasinsider.com recently conducted a study to find out which numbers were chosen the most and which were chosen the least during lottery drawings.
READ MORE: NEW YORKERS WILL PAY MORE TO PLAY THE MEGA MILLIONS IN 2025
They looked at every Powerball drawing so far in 2024 to find out what numbers seem to be the luckiest and which numbers you should stay away from.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields
Most people use the quick-pick system when they pick their ticket, but if you want to maybe increase your odds of winning you might want to use these numbers instead.
READ MORE: NEW YORK STATE HAS BILLIONS IN UNCLAIMED FUNDS. CLICK THE LINK TO SEE IF THE STATE OWES YOU ANY $$$
Here are the numbers that were drawn the most often in 2024.
Rank
Lottery Number
Amount of Times Drawn
1
9
36
2
23
35
3=
19
33
3=
69
33
5
21
32
6
17
29
7
25
28
8
31
27
9
22
25
10
39
24
On the flip side, here is a look at the numbers you will want to avoid since they were chosen the fewest amount of times in 2024.
The top 10 least likely numbers to appear:
Rank
Lottery Number
Amount of Times Drawn
1
42
12
2=
32
13
2=
65
13
4=
1
14
4=
28
14
4=
37
14
4=
46
14
8=
5
15
8=
41
15
8=
48
15
Of course, the odds of winning the grand prize jackpot of any lottery game are very slim.
Here are the odds of winning the biggest lottery games according to the New York State Lottery.
Mega Millions - 1 in 302,575,350
Powerball - 1 in 292,201,338
New York LOTTO - 1 in 45,057,474
Take 5 - 1 in 575,757.00
Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
New York Lottery Announces 7 "Big Money" Winners
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
October 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler