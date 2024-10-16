The Best And Worst Numbers For Your Next Lottery Ticket

The jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball continue to grow and if you are looking for an edge, there are some numbers you should be using and some you should be staying away from.

The website vegasinsider.com recently conducted a study to find out which numbers were chosen the most and which were chosen the least during lottery drawings.

They looked at every Powerball drawing so far in 2024 to find out what numbers seem to be the luckiest and which numbers you should stay away from.

Most people use the quick-pick system when they pick their ticket, but if you want to maybe increase your odds of winning you might want to use these numbers instead.

Here are the numbers that were drawn the most often in 2024.

Rank Lottery Number Amount of Times Drawn 1 9 36 2 23 35 3= 19 33 3= 69 33 5 21 32 6 17 29 7 25 28 8 31 27 9 22 25 10 39 24

On the flip side, here is a look at the numbers you will want to avoid since they were chosen the fewest amount of times in 2024.

The top 10 least likely numbers to appear:

Rank Lottery Number Amount of Times Drawn 1 42 12 2= 32 13 2= 65 13 4= 1 14 4= 28 14 4= 37 14 4= 46 14 8= 5 15 8= 41 15 8= 48 15

Of course, the odds of winning the grand prize jackpot of any lottery game are very slim.

Here are the odds of winning the biggest lottery games according to the New York State Lottery.

Mega Millions - 1 in 302,575,350

Powerball - 1 in 292,201,338

New York LOTTO - 1 in 45,057,474

Take 5 - 1 in 575,757.00

