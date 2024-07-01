Woman accused of pointing gun at Pa. police found with dogs in NJ

🚨 Karen Marie Stevens-Nunez was sitting outside her car at a storage facility

🚨 She allegedly pulled an semi-automatic gun on a Falls Twp. cop

🚨 Trenton police found her behind a gas station two dogs

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who police say pointed a semi-automatic handgun at police during a wellness check on Saturday, and then led them on a high-speed chase has been located in New Jersey with two dogs.

Falls Township police said an officer was flagged down to check on a woman sitting outside a blue Mitsubishi hatchback with the driver's side door open at the Fairless Hills Self Storage facility on South Oxford Valley Road at the Fairless Hills Town Center around 4 p.m., according to the affidavit in the case. Fairless Hills is a section of Falls Township.

The affidavit in the case said when the officer confronted the woman, later identified as Karen Marie Stevens-Nunez, she stood up, reached into the car and pulled out a gun. The officer, fearing for his life, went back into his vehicle and gave an order over the loudspeaker to drop the weapon, according to the affidavit.

Stevens-Nunez instead is accused of driving off and running a red light turning out of the storage facility. The affidavit said the officer followed her onto South Oxford Valley Road and Trenton Road, as she yelled out the window at him and fumbled with the gun which was in a cardboard box. The officer's speed hit 89 mph as he lost sight of Stevens-Nunez, according to the affidavit.

The Mitsubishi was covered with handwritten messages like "hate hurts," "don't let them violate you (illegible) renters" and "true blue," according to officials.

Found in New Jersey

Trenton Police Lt. Lisette Rios told New Jersey 101.5 that Stevens-Nunez was found in the back of a Sunoco station on Sanhican Drive at Route 29 in Trenton around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. She was found with two dogs in the car, which were taken by Trenton Animal Control.

Officials don't know why Stevens-Nunez was in Trenton or when she come in possession of the dogs.

Stevens-Nunez was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and simple assault.

