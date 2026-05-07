🚔 U.S. Marshals arrest ex-NJ woman wanted in a wrong-way DUI crash on the PA Turnpike

🚔 A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Bristol Township was killed in March 2025

🚔 Police say the accused driver’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit after the crash

PHILADELPHIA — Federal authorities tracked down and arrested a woman accused of a drunken, wrong way crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed a 50-year-old motorcyclist last year.

A warrant was issued on April 7th for Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, of Allentown, wanted for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, and other charges.

On March 31, 2025, John Sweeney, of Bristol Township, was pronounced dead at the scene after he and another rider were hit near the Lehigh Tunnel by a Honda HRV around 9:10 a.m.

Agents catch woman accused in deadly wrong way PA crash that killed motorcyclist Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa (Lehigh County District Attorney's Office) loading...

Former NJ resident arrested by U.S. Marshals

The 25-year-old Rosario-Mesa, formerly of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia in the northeast part of the city at a residence along Stanwood Street.

On Tuesday evening, an anonymous tip suggested that she was hiding in Philadelphia with her boyfriend.

After being taken into custody, Rosario-Mesa was transferred to Pennsylvania State Police.

“No action can reverse this senseless tragedy, but I hope that today’s arrest represents progress in delivering justice for the Sweeny family” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark said in a written statement.

One of Sweeney’s two adult sons, Colin, was among those riding in the group, State Police said.

Agents catch woman accused in deadly wrong way PA crash that killed motorcyclist - John Sweeney Jr was killed by a wrong way driver in March 2025 (lifecelebration.com ) loading...

DUI charges and court hearing ahead

Rosario-Mesa’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.104 percent following the deadly crash, Lehigh Daily reported, citing the Lehigh Valley District Attorney’s office.

She remained in jail on Thursday, with a preliminary court hearing set for May 12.

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