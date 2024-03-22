Fire forces Council Rock elementary school students off bus

🚍 About three dozen elementary school students were on the bus

🚍 Police did not disclose the type of vehicle at St. Andrew's

🚍 No one was injured in either fire

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two vehicles including a bus caught fire on separate school properties Friday morning.

A Council Rock school district bus with 36 students on board caught fire while on the 500 block of Penns Park Road near Durham Road in Newtown Township around 8:45 a.m., according to Newtown Township police. The students and driver all exited the bus without injury. They boarded a bus to continue their trip.

The district identified the bus as Route 59 from Wrightstown Elementary School.

School bus fire on Penns Park Road in Newtown Township 3/22/24 School bus fire on Penns Park Road in Newtown Township 3/22/24 (Newtown Fire Rescue) loading...

The first fire involved a vehicle in the parking lot of the St. Andrew Catholic Education Center on Wrights Road around 7:45 a.m. No one was in the vehicle at the time. The type of vehicle involved was not disclosed.

Neither fire is considered suspicious but they remain under investigation. The fire scene and the church are about 10 minutes apart.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Battleship New Jersey is towed for maintenance The USS New Jersey left its dock in Camden on its way to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work on March 21, 2024. The vessel, guided by tugboats, will first head to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will be balanced to prepare for dry docking.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow