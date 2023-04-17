Coca-Cola workers on strike at facility that serves Philadelphia and NJ

PHILADELPHIA — Members of the union of workers who produce and distribute Coca-Cola products for New Jersey went on strike Sunday.

About 450 unionized drivers, warehouse and production workers, and sales and marketing personnel who are members of Teamsters Local 830 at the Liberty Coca-Cola facility on Erie Avenue in the Juniata Park section of Philadephia walked off the job Sunday after their contract expired.

The company distributes products like Coke, Power Ade, Sprite, Dr. Pepper and Monster drinks in a territory stretching from Fairfield County, Connecticut, across all of New Jersey to Delaware. Only the Philadelphia facility is affected by the strike.

Coca Cola at Stop and Shop in Clark 4/17/23 Coca Cola at Stop and Shop in Clark 4/17/23 (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Offer rejected by union

The company said it has a “strong contingency plan” in place that will keep its products in stores and restaurants throughout its Philadelphia region market.

Liberty Coca-Cola said they offered the highest wage increases in Local 830's history and "generous health and welfare benefits" that were endorsed by union secretary-treasurer Daniel Grace. Members rejected the offer, which Liberty called its "last, best" offer.

"We remain committed to finding a solution that fairly balances the needs of the business, our customers, and associates, and will continue to negotiate in good faith with union leadership," Liberty Coca-Cola said in a statement.

The company employs 3,200 at its eight distribution centers and three manufacturing plants. In New Jersey, Liberty Coca-Cola has sales and distribution facilities in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick and Marmora and a production facility in Moorestown.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

