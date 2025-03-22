It's been a difficult few weeks for law enforcement officers in the Empire State. Not only have thousands of state correctional officers lost their jobs and have been barred from working for the government in New York ever again, but more details are emerging about the potential coverup after a Western New York Sheriffs Deputy who crashed into several cars in the middle of the night.

It goes without saying that being in Law Enforcement is a tough job.

You have sworn an oath to protect the Constitution and have a duty to ensure the people are safe and cared for while taking down some potentially scary people in dangerous situations. It takes nerves of steel and a caring heart to be a successful CO, cop, and sheriff. It also takes lots of training—not only on the law but also on legal techniques for handling alleged criminals, the proper use of firearms, and tactical driving.

However, it looks like one state trooper may need to return to driving school after losing control of their car on a New York State highway.

Watch New York State Trooper Crash Patrol Car

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a New York State Police Patrol Car is caught on the dashcam of a car driving on I-287 near White Plains, New York, when it sped across a few lanes of traffic and lost control.

Watching the video, it looks like the NYSP Patrol Car is pursuing two speeding cars, but it's clear the Trooper wasn't able to navigate the highway interchange at such a high rate of speed.

The dashcam video's time/date stamp shows the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. However, there's been no official update from the NYSP about the crash or the officer's condition.