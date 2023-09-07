Do Layoffs Have to Be Reported Beforehand in New York?

If you have ever wondered if your company has layoffs coming there is a way to check before it happens in New York State.

The Job Market in New York

As of July 2023, the unemployment rate around New York State is relatively low. The average in the metro areas is about 4.2%. That's according to the New York State Department of Labor. See that report CLICK HERE. While many people forecasted a possible recession in 2023, that has not seemed to happen in New York as people are finding jobs and staying employed, generally speaking. Now, are those quality, good-paying jobs? That's up for debate and depends on your individual situation.

What, though, if you are worried that layoffs are coming? The job market is volatile and you never know what can happen. Is there a way to know ahead of time that a company is performing layoffs? The answer is yes, depending on the company and how many people are being let go, via what's called a WARN Notice.

What Is A WARN Notice?

From the United States Department of Labor's Website (CLICK HERE), a WARN NOTICE is:

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act helps ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs. The U.S. Department of Labor has compliance assistance materials to help workers and employers understand their rights and responsibilities under the provisions of WARN. - USDOL

Now, this isn't for EVERY kind of layoff or company, but rather (and generally speaking) for mass layoffs at companies that employ a certain amount of people. In order for your employer to Serve a WARN Notice about layoffs, they have to:

1. Have 100 or more full-time employees or

2. Have 100 or more employees who work at least 4,000 hours per week not including overtime.

They have to file a WARN Notice if they are laying off at least 33% of employees, over 50 employees, or over 500 employees. They must give a 60-day notice before they can begin the layoffs.

All of these rules, in detail, can be seen here: uscode.house.gov

This TikTok also breaks it down:

Is Your Company Laying People Off in New York?

Every state has a website that shows every WARN Notice. In New York State, you simply visit https://dol.ny.gov/warn-notices.

Here you can search by company name, see when the notice was posted, get details about why the layoffs are coming for the company filing it, and how many people are being let go.

Again, this does not show EVERY company that is laying off people, just ones that qualify under the WARN Nptice rules as shown and linked to above. However, keep this website handy so you're never caught off guard.

